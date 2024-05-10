Business Standard
Legendary cricketer James Anderson to retire during England's home summer

England are set to play Tests against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home this year and one of those fixtures is at Old Trafford Anderson's home ground

James Anderson of England celebrates the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin of India during the 2nd day of the second test match between India and England held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Photo: Sportzpics

The report said that McCullum flew especially from New Zealand to the UK to inform Anderson about his future over a round of golf. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Legendary James Anderson is set for his final appearance in Test cricket as the upcoming home season for England will be the last for cricket's most successful fast bowler, a report in UK media said.
Having become the first fast bowler ever to take 700 wickets in Test cricket during England's tour of India earlier this year, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne's tally of 708 wickets in the format could be on Anderson's target as he takes the field for one final run with the England team.
According to 'The Guardian', Anderson has been told by England's Test team coach Brendon McCullum that they are looking at the future, with an eye on the Ashes 2025-26 in Australia, which means that end of the road is near for the 41-year-old.
England are set to play Tests against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home this year and one of those fixtures is at Old Trafford Anderson's home ground and that game could be the last for the right-arm bowler.
The report said that McCullum flew especially from New Zealand to the UK to inform Anderson about his future over a round of golf

Anderson, who has played 187 Tests for England in a storied career which began in May 2003 along with 194 ODIs and 19 T20Is, sits third in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in Test cricket with 700 wickets, behind Warne (708) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

First Published: May 10 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

