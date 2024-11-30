Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Let's drop Marnus Labuschagne for Adelaide Test against India: Johnson

Let's drop Marnus Labuschagne for Adelaide Test against India: Johnson

Labuschagne got out for two (52 balls) in the first innings and 5-ball three in the second essay during the Perth Test.

Mitchell Johnson, Cricket

Australia's retiring test crickter Mitchell Johnson, right, and team mates Nathan Lyon, centre, and Mitchell Marsh leave the ground on a rain delay against New Zealand during their cricket test match in Perth, Australia. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Adelaide
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former pacer Mitchell Johnson reckons that Australia should drop out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne from the playing eleven for the day-night Adelaide Test against India, starting December 6.

Labuschagne got out for two (52 balls) in the first innings and 5-ball three in the second essay during the Perth Test.

"Marnus Labuschagne after a lengthy poor run with the bat should be replaced for the second Test in Adelaide. And that's not for the sake of having someone pay the price for the thrashing in Perth," Johnson wrote in Nightly.'  Johnson said it will help Labuschagne to go back to domestic cricket and rediscover his form.

 

"It (dropping) would give him a chance to play some Sheffield Shield and club cricket away from the pressure of playing for your country. I feel he would benefit from that more than going out there trying to survive against Jasprit Bumrah and co., he added.

Johnson said dropping Labuschagne, who has collected 4119 runs at an average of 48 from 51 Tests, should not be viewed as the end of the road for the top-order batter.

"In his past 10 Test innings, he's passed 10 just once. He's trying to fight through it in the middle but it's not currently working. Dropping Labuschagne, 30, would not mean he doesn't still have a long future in the Test team or that he's the wrong player to bat at three.

"For the time being in this form slump though, we need him to be better which means making big runs, not bowling bouncers and risking the potential of injury when that's the job of the bowlers in the team," he added.

More From This Section

Gautam Gambhir

Unfair to judge Gautam Gambhir so early in his coaching role: Ajay Jadeja

Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy

SMAT: Ishan Kishan smashes 23-ball 77, injury scare for Mohd Shami

Kane Williamson

NZ vs ENG: Kane Williamson reaches 9000 Test runs in Christchurch

PremiumJasprit Bumrah

Indian bowlers shine, but brands remain wary: Can Bumrah change that?

New Zealand vs England 1st Test live streaming

New Zealand vs England 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 3 action

Johnson was referring to Labuschagne getting used as a back-up seamer after injury concerns to all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at Perth.

Johnson, who took 313 wickets with his left-arm pace and made 2065 runs from 73 Tests, said veteran batter Steve Smith too looked jaded.

"Steve Smith's form is a serious concern. He looks like he has lost his sharpness we are used to, missing balls on his pads that in the past were easy runs," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India vs PM XI's

India vs PM XI live time, format, Canberra weather, live streaming on Dec 1

IND vs PM XI

India vs Prime Minister's XI HIGHLIGHTS: Play called off due to rain

Ravindra Jadeja

Not hard to explain Jadeja, Ashwin as to what team wants: Abhishek Nayar

Scott Boland and Josh Hazlewood

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Boland to replace Hazlewood in Australia Playing 11

Virat Kohli (Pic Sportspicz for BCCI)

IND vs AUS: Allan Border claims Australia allowed Kohli to get 100 in Perth

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon