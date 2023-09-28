close
Sensex (-0.86%)
65552.52 -566.17
Nifty (-1.03%)
19514.35 -202.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.93%)
5806.55 -54.35
Nifty Midcap (-1.31%)
40107.20 -533.60
Nifty Bank (-0.61%)
44317.75 -270.55
Heatmap

Let youngsters play now: Shikhar Dhawan takes dig at Cheteshwar Pujara

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took a playful dig at former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara on his Instagram video

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

Dhawan reveals inspiration on sidelines of World Cup campaign video launch

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Highlights: Wood, Mayers lead Lucknow to 50 run victory

HUL's Shikhar user interface made seamless as popular social media apps

IPL 2023, Day 10: Riveting Rinku, dazzling Dhawan shine in day and night

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Cricket World Cup 2023: Southee cleared for World Cup after thumb surgery

'Tough to look beyond Shreyas in WC playing XI, Gill to be main player'

Asian Games 2023, men's cricket: India full schedule, match timings, squad

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Topics : Cricket Indian Cricket Shikhar Dhawan Cheteshwar Pujara Instagram BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon