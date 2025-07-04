Friday, July 04, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Jadeja vs Patel: Verbal duel sets tone for ENG-IND 2nd Test Day 3 showdown

Jadeja vs Patel: Verbal duel sets tone for ENG-IND 2nd Test Day 3 showdown

"In a press conference, you can say whatever you want - that's none of my business," says Jadeja on Jeetan Patel's claim that England have a 100 per cent chance of winning the 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja vs Jeetan Patel

Ravindra Jadeja vs Jeetan Patel. Photo: X

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

The second Test between India and England at Edgbaston may be only halfway through, but the heat has already shifted from the pitch to the press room. A war of words erupted on Thursday evening after England assistant coach Jeetan Patel boldly claimed his team had a "100 per cent" chance of winning the match—only for Ravindra Jadeja to shut it down with a reality check rooted in performance.
 
“Talk Whatever You Want”: Jadeja’s stern retort
 
Asked to respond to Patel’s assertion, Jadeja did not hold back.
 
“In a press conference, you can talk whatever you want, that is none of my business,” he said bluntly. "You have to go out there, perform and take those 20 wickets. That is what matters.”
 
 
His response came at the end of a day where he had already made a statement with the bat—scoring a vital 89 to cement India’s massive total of 587. But it was this no-nonsense reply that stole the post-match headlines, adding spice to an already absorbing contest.  Check India vs England 2nd Test full scorecard here

England on the Back Foot, But Patel stays defiant 
Despite India’s dominance with the bat, and early wickets from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj that left England reeling at 47 for 3, Patel remained unflinching in his optimism.
 
"100 per cent," he told the media.
 
"We’ll go back in there, and we’ll have a quick chat about how the day’s gone, and what might look forward."
 
Patel doubled down, pointing to Joe Root and Harry Brook as the anchors of a possible English comeback, calling them "two of the greatest batters in the world."
 
Gill’s Masterclass and India’s Command
 
The foundation for India’s dominance was laid by captain Shubman Gill, who played a sensational innings of 269 off 387 balls, laced with 30 boundaries and three sixes. It was a captain’s knock—fluent, fearless, and filled with maturity—that left England's inexperienced bowling unit searching for answers.
 
Earlier, Jadeja’s 89 added crucial heft to the total, giving India a psychological edge even before the bowlers stepped onto the field.
 
Pressure Shifts to Root and Brook
 
England’s response started in disarray with a top-order collapse triggered by disciplined spells from Deep and Siraj. But a 52-run unbeaten stand between Root and Brook brought a degree of stability by stumps. Patel expressed belief that the duo could “find another way to do it”, praising the team’s mindset and adaptability.
 
"That’s the beauty of the team we have—the belief in how they want to play the game," Patel said.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

