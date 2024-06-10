Business Standard
Mumbai Cricket body head Amol Kale dies of cardiac arrest in New York

He went to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

President of Mumbai Cricket Association Amol Kale

President of Mumbai Cricket Association Amol Kale. (Photo: Instagram/@amol_kale76)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale has died of a cardiac arrest in New York after attending the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.
On Sunday, Kale was present at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium to watch the game between the arch-rivals along with other MCA officials including secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat.
The 47-year-old Kale had become the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections held in October 2022.
During his tenure, the MCA had taken some vital decisions including the move to match the BCCI match fee for all its red-ball players for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Cardiac arrest ICC T20 World Cup Mumbai India vs Pakistan Maharashtra

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

