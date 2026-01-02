Friday, January 02, 2026 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mumbai Indians unveil new WPL 2026 jersey: A tribute to the city's pulse

The core theme behind the jersey is the "Wicket Pulse," symbolizing Mumbai's relentless momentum.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

 Mumbai Indians, who triumphed as the Champions of 2025, unveiled their much-anticipated WPL 2026 jersey on January 2, 2026. The new design continues the tradition of drawing inspiration from the city of Mumbai, embodying its dynamic energy and unwavering spirit. The jersey showcases the essence of Mumbai,  constantly in motion, always resilient, and never slowing down, much like the team itself.
 
A Jersey That Reflects the City's Pulse
 
The core theme behind the jersey is the "Wicket Pulse," symbolizing Mumbai’s relentless momentum. The front and back of the jersey feature a striking blue, which represents the city’s constant motion, drawing inspiration from the fast-paced local trains and the crashing waves of the Arabian Sea. As the Mumbai Indians put it, the jersey mirrors Mumbai’s rhythm, symbolizing both the city’s heart and the team’s relentless drive. 
 
 

"The jersey is a tribute to the people and pulse of Mumbai. It’s more than just a kit; it’s a reflection of our city’s spirit, its energy, and the continuous movement that defines both Mumbai and our team," said a Mumbai Indians spokesperson at the unveiling.
 
Gold and Coral: The Colors of Confidence and Connection
 
The iconic blue and gold are paired with subtle coral accents, each carrying significant meaning. The gold represents confidence, power, and continuity, qualities that resonate deeply with the spirit of Mumbai. The coral accents add warmth and balance, representing the unity and camaraderie that make the #OneFamily spirit unique.
 
A Story Beyond the Kit
 
This jersey is more than just a uniform,  it’s a narrative of Mumbai and its people, the players who embody the city’s energy, and the unwavering support of the MI Paltan. The energy from the fans fuels the Mumbai Indians both on and off the field, pushing them to new heights as they aim for continued success in WPL 2026.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

