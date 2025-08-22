Friday, August 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BCCI invites entries for 2 men's selectors and 4 women's selection posts

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

The BCCI on Friday invited applications to fill two vacancies in the five-member senior men's national selection committee, as well as four positions in the women's panel.

The eligibility criteria remained unchanged from previous years. Applicants must have played either a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class games.

Alternatively, candidates with experience in at least 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) or 20 first-class matches will also be considered.

"The contracts of selectors are renewed annually. We have not yet identified which selectors will be replaced, but that process will be undertaken soon," a BCCI official told PTI.

The current men's selection committee, which recently picked the squads for next month's Asia Cup, is currently headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar and comprises SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath.

 

The Board also invited applications to fill the position of a member on the men's junior cricket selection committee, responsible for selecting age-group teams (up to Under-22) for camps, tours, and tournaments.

This role is likely to be that of the chief selector.

The BCCI has also opened applications for four positions on the women's national selection committee. The current panel comprises Neetu David (Chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar, and Shyama Dey Shaw.

On Tuesday, the panel met to pick the squad for the ODI World Cup at home, starting next month.

The last date to submit all applications is September 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

