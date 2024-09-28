Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand collapse in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, nearing unwanted record

New Zealand collapse in 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, nearing unwanted record

Following a devastating morning session in Galle where Sri Lanka claimed eight wickets, the tourists were asked to follow on, trailing by a staggering 514 runs.

New Zealand cricket team, Trent boult

New Zealand's Trent Boult, second from right, celebrates the dismissal of India's Mayank Agarwal for 34 during the first cricket test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: AP | PTI

AP Galle (Sri Lanka)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand are teetering on the brink of their heaviest defeat in Tests after being forced to follow on in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Following a devastating morning session in Galle where Sri Lanka claimed eight wickets, the tourists were asked to follow on, trailing by a staggering 514 runs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Things only worsened for the Blackcaps, who lost opener Tom Latham before lunch in the second innings.

New Zealand still need an improbable 511 runs on a turning Galle pitch just to avoid an innings defeat.

New Zealand's worst-ever defeat was by an innings and 324 runs against Pakistan in 2002 and it would appear a record under threat here given the little resistance New Zealand's batters have offered against Sri Lanka's masterful spin attack.

 

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya dominated the first innings, taking six wickets for 42 runs, while debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris was an impressive supporting act, claiming three scalps before dismissing Latham in the second innings.

More From This Section

BCCI

Election of BCCI representatives to ICC focal point of the 93rd AGM

India vs Bangladesh Day 2 Kanpur weather forecast

Kanpur weather forecast on September 28: IND-BAN 2nd Test Day 2 called-off

Argentina vs Chile

FIFA suspends Argentina goalkeeper for 2 matches in World Cup qualifiers

South Africa cricket team

Rickelton, Hendricks fire South Africa to T20 win over Ireland in Abu Dhabi

England cricket team

England takes ODI series into the decider with 186-run win vs AUS at Lord's

Jayasuriya is now on the cusp of history, needing just six more wickets to equal the record for the fastest to 100 Test wickets, a record held by England's George Lohmann since 1896.

The tourists, having already lost the first test by 63 runs, now find themselves on the verge of a humiliating series defeat. For Sri Lanka, a series win would mark their first triumph over New Zealand since 2009.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on September 28, 2024

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test highlights: Day 2 called off due to rain

Kamindu Mendis

Who beat Kohli and Sachin as the fastest Asian to 1000 Test runs?

Cameron Green

IND vs AUS: Cameron Green doubtful for India Tests after back injury

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan's security is not in board's hand: BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Topics : Test Cricket New Zealand cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon