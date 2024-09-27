Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

Bangladeshi fan allegedly heckled at Green Park during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

The man, who calls himself super fan Roby, was dressed in a tiger costume and sitting in stand C when the incident happened.

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team. Photo: @ICC

Press Trust of India Kanpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Bangladeshi cricket fan was allegedly heckled in the stands and taken to a medical facility during the opening day of the second Test against India here on Friday but there was no clarity on what triggered the incident.

The man, who calls himself super fan Roby, was dressed in a tiger costume and sitting in stand C when the incident happened.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official said Roby could not communicate the exact sequence of events but it was clear that he was in distress.

During an interaction with media, he indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation.

 

"As he came out of the stands, he was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting. He was given a chair to sit but he fell," the official said.

A police officer present at the stadium said the fan was provided first aid and an ambulance was called for him.

More From This Section

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11, live telecast and streaming

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Kanpur weather forecast

India-Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1: Kanpur weather forecast, rain prediction

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur

IND-BAN 2nd Test: Pitch conditions will dictate India's playing XI - Nayar

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Kanpur rain prediction

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur weather forecast, rain prediction

Shakib Al Hasan retirement

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan announces his retirement from Test cricket

"We do not know if he was hit by somebody. We have a constable in that stand to keep an eye on the fans. We could not understand what he was saying. Probably he had pain.

"The ambulance was taking some time to arrive so the in-stadia medical team has taken him to a nearby facility," the officer said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan's security is not in board's hand: BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

Ravichandran Ashwin

List of records Ravichandran Ashwin can break during IND vs BAN 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, 2nd Test Day 1: Play called off due to rain, BAN at 107/3

India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma breaks 60-yr trend, elects to bowl first in Kanpur

Shakib Al Hasan

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh's grossly misunderstood maverick

Topics : Test Cricket India vs Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon