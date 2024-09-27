Business Standard
Shakib Al Hasan's security is not in board's hand: BCB chief Faruque Ahmed

The 37-year-old, who on Thursday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect, had expressed his desire to play his farewell match against South Africa at home.

Press Trust of India Dhaka
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's hopes of returning home have hit a roadblock with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed making it clear that the board cannot not ensure a personal security cover due to the ongoing case against him.

The 37-year-old, who on Thursday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect, had expressed his desire to play his farewell match against South Africa at home in October if he is assured of safety on return to Bangladesh.

"Shakib's security is not in the board's hand. The board can't provide an individual with personal security. He has to take a decision on that. His security has to come from the highest level of the government," Bangladeshi news outlets quoted Faruque as saying.

 

"BCB is not a security agency like the police or RAB (Rapid Action Battalion). We haven't spoken to anyone (in the government) about him. Since his case is a sub-judice matter, so we can't really do much about it."

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest in July-August, when hundreds of people were killed and also led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was a member of Parliament from her party, the Awami League.

Shakib on Thursday said that the second Test against India in Kanpur will be his last in the traditional format if next month's home farewell match in Mirpur doesn't materialise. His final international game for Bangladesh will be in the Champions Trophy which is likely to be held in UAE and Pakistan.

Faruque said: "Of course there's going to be nothing like it, [if he plays] his last Test at home. Shakib is going through a difficult phase of his life. I didn't try to [talk him out of the retirement]. He thought that this was the right time for him to retire. I respect his decision.


First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

