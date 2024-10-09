New Zealand Test squad vs India announced: Williamson ruled out of 1st Test

New Zealand senior batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first Test against India on Wednesday (October 9) due to groin strain. India is set to host New Zealand for three-match Test series, starting October 16 in Bengaluru.
In a press release New Zealand cricket board said that Williamson experience dis confort during the second Test in Sri Lanka and now he has to undergo rehabilitation before joining the BlackCaps for the second Test in Pune.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The advice we've received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury. We're hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour. While it's obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series," said Sam Wells, New Zealand selector.
In the absence of Williamson's expertise to tackle the spinners, Kiwis chances to give a match to Rohit Sharma's Team India, who is on a record-extending 18 series win at home, are severly dented and so do the World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification chances.
Kane Williamson stats
|Kane Williamson career stats
|Batting Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Not Outs
|Runs
|Highest scorre
|Average
|Strike rate
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|102
|180
|17
|8881
|251
|54.48
|51.43
|32
|6
|35
|982
|26
|ODI
|165
|157
|16
|6811
|148
|48.3
|81.39
|13
|0
|45
|624
|55
|T20I
|93
|90
|12
|2575
|95
|33.01
|122.97
|0
|0
|18
|245
|58
|IPL
|79
|77
|17
|2128
|89
|35.47
|125.62
|0
|0
|18
|185
|64
|Bowling Career Summary
|Format
|M
|Inn
|B
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Econ
|Avg
|SR
|5W
|10W
|Test
|102
|67
|2151
|1207
|30
|4-44
|4-44
|3.37
|40.23
|71.7
|0
|0
|ODI
|165
|65
|1467
|1310
|37
|4-22-Apr
|4-22
|5.36
|35.41
|39.65
|0
|0
|T20I
|93
|12
|118
|164
|6
|2-16
|2-16
|8.34
|27.33
|19.67
|0
|0
|IPL
|79
|2
|18
|31
|0
|0/7
|0/7
|10.33
|0
|0
|0
|0
More From This Section
Who replaced Kane Williamson in New Zealand squad?
Mark Chapman replaced Williamson in New Zealand squad for the first Test and he would remain with the team for the next two matches in Pune and Mumbai.
Mark Chapman has not played any Test match. However, he has representated New Zealand in limited-overs cricket. In first-clash cricket, 30-year-old Chapman has amassed six centuries, including one against India A in 2020. His average in first-class cricket is 41.9.
Mark Chapman Stats
|Mark Chapman Career Stats
|Batting & Fielding
|Format
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|ODIs
|23
|20
|3
|486
|124*
|28.58
|445
|109.21
|2
|0
|40
|18
|4
|T20Is
|76
|68
|14
|1548
|104*
|28.66
|1167
|132.64
|1
|8
|133
|57
|26
|FC
|44
|77
|8
|2954
|146
|42.81
|4791
|61.65
|6
|17
|393
|33
|38
|List A
|83
|77
|10
|2808
|157
|41.91
|2904
|96.69
|7
|14
|263
|67
|33
|T20s
|167
|150
|25
|3364
|104*
|26.91
|2515
|133.75
|2
|20
|293
|121
|59
|Bowling
|Format
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|ODIs
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T20Is
|76
|7
|84
|99
|4
|1-9
|1-9
|24.75
|7.07
|21
|0
|0
|0
|FC
|44
|12
|366
|246
|1
|1-60
|1/105
|246
|4.03
|366
|0
|0
|0
|List A
|83
|26
|611
|650
|14
|3-41
|Mar-41
|46.42
|6.38
|43.6
|0
|0
|0
|T20s
|167
|39
|491
|652
|22
|3-22
|3-22
|29.63
|7.96
|22.3
|0
|0
|0
New Zealand Captain for Test series in India
Tom Latham took the captaincy from Tim Southee, who resigned after the first Test defeat from Sri Lanka last month. Latham would continue to lead the Kiwis during the India Test series.
Latham stats
|Tom Latham Career Stats
|Batting & Fielding
|Format
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|St
|Tests
|82
|146
|6
|5518
|264*
|39.41
|11731
|47.03
|13
|29
|625
|19
|96
|0
|ODIs
|147
|134
|17
|4099
|145*
|35.03
|4782
|85.71
|7
|24
|346
|57
|125
|15
|T20Is
|26
|23
|3
|516
|65*
|25.8
|474
|108.86
|0
|3
|42
|8
|15
|4
|FC
|160
|277
|18
|11071
|264*
|42.74
|22160
|49.95
|26
|60
|1321
|41
|217
|1
|List A
|230
|210
|26
|6634
|145*
|36.05
|7709
|86.05
|10
|39
|612
|85
|205
|22
|T20s
|103
|93
|7
|2547
|110
|29.61
|1934
|131.69
|1
|17
|213
|90
|49
|6
Spinners in New Zealand Test squad for India series
New Zealand picked three genuine spinners in their squad. However, Michael Bracewell wouldd return home after the first Test to attend the birth of his second child. Ish Sodhi has been picked for the 2nd and 3rd Tests.
India vs New Zealand 2024 Test series 2024 full schedule
New Zealand squad for India Test series 2024: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young
India vs New Zealand 2024 Test series 2024 full schedule
|India vs New Zealand Test series 2024 Timetable
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|1st Test
|Oct 16-20
|9:30 AM
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2nd Test
|Oct 24-28
|9:30 AM
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|3rd Test
|Nov 1-5
|9:30 AM
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai