International Masters League 2024: Full schedule and captains list

International Masters League 2024: Full schedule and captains list

The first four games of the tournament will take place at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with the opening match featuring India versus Sri Lanka on November 17

International Masters League 2024

International Masters League 2024 (PIC: Source)

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

The highly anticipated International Masters League (IML) is set to unite iconic cricket players from six nations, ie, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies, in an exciting new T20 format tournament. IML will be an annual franchise-based competition, with the inaugural season running from November 17 to December 8, 2024, showcasing 18 fast-paced, high-energy matches.
 
The first four games of the tournament will take place at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with the opening match featuring India versus Sri Lanka on November 17. Following this, Shane Watson’s Australia will face Jacques Kallis’ South Africa, Sri Lanka will take on Eoin Morgan’s England, and the West Indies, led by Brian Lara, will battle Australia in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter.
 

After the opening leg in Mumbai, the action will shift to Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for six matches, beginning with India versus South Africa on November 21. The final stage of the tournament will be held in Raipur, where eight matches will be played, including the semi-finals and the grand final on December 8 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.
 
International Masters League 2024 full schedule
 
Date Fixtures Time Venue
17/11/24 India vs Sri Lanka 19:30 Mumbai
18/11/24 Australia vs South Africa 19:30 Mumbai
19/11/24 Sri Lanka vs England 19:30 Mumbai
20/11/24 West Indies vs Australia 19:30 Mumbai
21/11/24 India vs South Africa 19:30 Lucknow
23/11/24 South Africa vs England 19:30 Lucknow
24/11/24 India vs Australia 19:30 Lucknow
25/11/24 West Indies vs Sri Lanka 19:30 Lucknow
26/11/24 England vs Australia 19:30 Lucknow
27/11/24 West Indies vs South Africa 19:30 Lucknow
28/11/24 India vs England 19:30 Raipur
30/11/24 Sri Lanka vs England 19:30 Raipur
01/12/24 India vs West Indies 19:30 Raipur
02/12/24 Sri Lanka vs Australia 19:30 Raipur
03/12/24 West Indies vs England 19:30 Raipur
05/12/24 Semi Final 1 19:30 Raipur
06/12/24 Semi Final 2 19:30 Raipur
08/12/24 Final 19:30 Raipur
 

List of captains in the International Masters League 2024
  1. India: Sachin Tendulkar
  2. West Indies: Brian Lara
  3. Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara
  4. Australia: Shane Watson
  5. England: Eoin Morgan
  6. South Africa: Jacques Kallis
     
Captains' thoughts on the tournament
 
Sachin Tendulkar (India)
 
As the ambassador and face of the IML, Tendulkar expressed his enthusiasm about leading the India Masters team: "The action on the field will undoubtedly be competitive and exciting. All the players are eager at the prospect of playing the IML at multiple venues. It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation while celebrating the sport we love."
 
Brian Lara (West Indies)
 
Lara, excited to return to the field, remarked: "It’s going to be amazing to step back onto the field with such a talented group of players. The format is fast, exciting, and competitive—just what the fans want."
 
Eoin Morgan (England)
 
Morgan emphasised the excitement of blending cricket legends with franchise competition, saying: "The IML brings the best of both worlds—cricketing legends and franchise competition. It’s going to be a phenomenal experience for both players and fans."
 
Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
 
Kallis shared his anticipation of playing in a competitive environment again: "The chance to play in such a competitive environment again is thrilling. The IML will showcase not only our talent but also our passion for the game."
 
Shane Watson (Australia)
 
Watson highlighted the excitement of bringing together so many cricket legends: "It’s incredible to see so many legends of the game coming together in one league. I’m excited to lead Australia and hope to deliver some top-quality cricket for the fans."
 
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
 
Sangakkara shared his excitement about competing against top players once more: "Fans will get to see competitive cricket and relive some unforgettable moments."

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

