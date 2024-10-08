Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is ahead of IND Vs BAN in Delhi

Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is ahead of IND Vs BAN in Delhi

The all-rounder, who made his T20 International debut against Kenya in 2007, represented Bangladesh in 139 T20 Internationals

Mahmudullah

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah (Photo: AP/PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Mahmudullah announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game ahead of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 International at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the press conference, Mahmudullah said he had a chat with his family and the Bangladesh board regarding his decision.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"Before coming to India, I informed the board about my decision. The India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 in Hyderabad will be my last international game in the shortest format," Mahmudullah said.

The all-rounder, who made his T20 International debut against Kenya in 2007, represented Bangladesh in 139 T20 Internationals, amassing 2,394 runs and taking 40 wickets.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh who are 0-1 down in the three match series after losing the first T20 International in Gwalior will face India in second T20 International on Wednesday, October 9, before travelling to Hyderabad for the third and finsl T20 International.
 

Also Read

Arshdeep Singh

Two years just flew by, enjoying highs and lows of my game: Arshdeep Singh

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 pitch report

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 pitch analysis, Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 International

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Playing 11, live time, head-to-head, streaming

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Surya's comforting words helped us stay calm: Debutante Mayank, Nitish

India vs Bangladesh T20I

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Can Bangladesh get a comeback win vs India in Delhi?

Topics : India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon