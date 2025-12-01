Monday, December 01, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Playing 11, live time and streaming

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Playing 11, live time and streaming

The West Indies will be strengthened by the return of veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach, whose experience and skill with the new ball add depth to their bowling unit.

NZ vs WI 1st Test match live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

New Zealand will kick off their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign against the West Indies at Christchurch, with the series opener marking Kane Williamson’s much-anticipated return to Test cricket after nearly a year. The former captain, widely regarded as one of the finest batters of the modern era, has had limited international appearances recently, making his comeback a major boost for the inaugural WTC champions. 
 
New Zealand will be eager to set the tone early in the new cycle, especially with a settled core and home conditions favouring their disciplined pace attack.
 
The West Indies, on the other hand, will also be strengthened by the return of veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach, whose experience and skill with the new ball add depth to their bowling unit. As they step into a new WTC phase, the Caribbean side will aim to be more competitive and consistent, particularly in seaming conditions like those at Hagley Oval. With both teams welcoming key players back into the fold, the opening Test promises an intriguing contest to start the new championship cycle.
 
 
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test probable playing 11
 
New Zealand Playing 11: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Zak Foulkes, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

West Indies Playing 11: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Kavem Hodge, Roston Chase (c), Tevin Imlach, Justin Greaves, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields 
 
New Zealand vs West Indies Test head-to-head stats
 
Total matches played: 49
New Zealand won: 17
West Indies won: 13
Tie: 19
 
Squad of both teams:
 
NZ squad: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner.
 
WI squad: Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Ojay Shields.
 
New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test: Live telecast and streaming details
 
When will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test take place?
 
The first Test match of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will take place on Tuesday (December 2).
 
What is the venue of NZ vs WI 1st Test?
 
The Hagley Oval, Christchurch will host the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test on Tuesday (according to IST).
 
What is the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test live toss time?
 
The NZ vs WI 1st Test live toss will take place at 3 AM IST.
 
What is the live match time for New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test?
 
The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test live match will begin at 3:30 AM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match in India?
 
The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network the NZ vs WI 1st Test match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match in India?
 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match on the FanCode and SonyLIV app and websites in India.
 

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

