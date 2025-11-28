Cummins, Hazlewood miss out as Aus announce playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Australia will head into the second Ashes Test in Brisbane without two of their most seasoned fast bowlers, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both unavailable because of injury concerns. The development comes at a crucial moment in the series, as the hosts look to extend their 1-0 lead after a commanding win in the opening Test.
Team management indicated that Cummins is progressing well in his recovery but is not yet ready for the physical demands of a day-night Test. Hazlewood, meanwhile, continues to battle a hamstring issue that has kept him sidelined. Officials suggested that the team is prepared to back its bench strength, emphasising that the replacements have been performing impressively in domestic cricket and in recent training sessions.
Cummins travels with squad but not ready yet
Although ruled out, Cummins will accompany the squad to Brisbane to continue his rehabilitation. Team sources conveyed that he had bowled extensively during a training stint at the SCG, working closely with senior players, but the medical staff advised caution. They reportedly believe he should be ready to return for the third Test in Adelaide, beginning December 17.
Doggett likely to lead the reinforcements
With Cummins and Hazlewood missing, Australia’s pace attack will take on a refreshed look. Brendan Doggett, fresh off a five-wicket haul in Perth, is expected to slot in alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Team insiders indicated that Doggett’s current rhythm makes him an ideal fit for the pink-ball encounter.
Spotlight on Khawaja’s fitness
Usman Khawaja remains in the 14-member squad despite experiencing back spasms in the opening Test. The selectors noted that he must clear a fitness test before the match. Should he be unavailable, Beau Webster or Josh Inglis could come in, offering flexibility in both the batting order and all-round options.
Australia squad for 2nd Test
Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.