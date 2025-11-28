Friday, November 28, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Cummins, Hazlewood miss out as Aus announce playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test

Cummins, Hazlewood miss out as Aus announce playing XI for 2nd Ashes Test

Although ruled out, Cummins will accompany the squad to Brisbane to continue his rehabilitation

Pat Cummins

Australia's Pat Cummins

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Australia will head into the second Ashes Test in Brisbane without two of their most seasoned fast bowlers, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood both unavailable because of injury concerns. The development comes at a crucial moment in the series, as the hosts look to extend their 1-0 lead after a commanding win in the opening Test.
 
Team management indicated that Cummins is progressing well in his recovery but is not yet ready for the physical demands of a day-night Test. Hazlewood, meanwhile, continues to battle a hamstring issue that has kept him sidelined. Officials suggested that the team is prepared to back its bench strength, emphasising that the replacements have been performing impressively in domestic cricket and in recent training sessions. 
 

Cummins travels with squad but not ready yet

Although ruled out, Cummins will accompany the squad to Brisbane to continue his rehabilitation. Team sources conveyed that he had bowled extensively during a training stint at the SCG, working closely with senior players, but the medical staff advised caution. They reportedly believe he should be ready to return for the third Test in Adelaide, beginning December 17.

Doggett likely to lead the reinforcements

With Cummins and Hazlewood missing, Australia’s pace attack will take on a refreshed look. Brendan Doggett, fresh off a five-wicket haul in Perth, is expected to slot in alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. Team insiders indicated that Doggett’s current rhythm makes him an ideal fit for the pink-ball encounter.

Also Read

Deepti Sharma

WPL auction 2026: All-rounder Deepti Sharma becomes the most expensive buy

MP cricketer Anushka Sharma

Who is Anushka Sharma? Cricketer bought by Gujarat Giants at WPL auction

Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Auction

WPL 2026 Auction: Gujarat Giants full list of players bought, updated squad

RCB WPL 2026 players

WPL 2026 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru full list of players bought

UP Warriors WPL 2026 squad

WPL 2026 Auction: UP Warriors full list of players bought, updated squad

Spotlight on Khawaja’s fitness

Usman Khawaja remains in the 14-member squad despite experiencing back spasms in the opening Test. The selectors noted that he must clear a fitness test before the match. Should he be unavailable, Beau Webster or Josh Inglis could come in, offering flexibility in both the batting order and all-round options.
 
Australia squad for 2nd Test
 
Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

More From This Section

Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Mumbai Indians full list of players bought, updated squad

Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals full list of players bought, updated squad

WPL Auction 2026 auction

WPL Auction 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: UP Warriorz bags Deepti for Rs 3.2 cr as most expensive player

WPL 2026 Auction full list of players sold

WPL 2026: Full list of sold and unsold players in first mega auction

(Left to right) Shikha Pandey, Sophie Devine, Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone

WPL 2026 auction: UP spend big on Shikha and Deepti; Healy goes unsold

Topics : Cricket News Australia cricket team England cricket team England vs Australia Test Cricket Ashes Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon