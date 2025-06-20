Friday, June 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Why are India and England players wearing black armbands?

ENG vs IND: Why are India and England players wearing black armbands?

The tragic incident took place on June 12, when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, killing 274 people.

Team India

Team India

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricket briefly took a backseat on Friday as India and England come together to honour the victims of the devastating Ahmedabad air tragedy ahead of the first Test at Headingley. Both teams observed a minute's silence and are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives.
 
The tragic incident took place on June 12, when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, killing 274 people. The victims included 181 Indian nationals and 53 British citizens, making the tribute especially meaningful for both sides.  Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
 
India vice-captain Rishabh Pant expressed the team's sorrow, acknowledging the nation's pain and emphasizing their desire to bring some joy back through their performance. “The emotions are high, but we’ll give our best for the country,” Pant said.
 
The crash, which shocked both nations and the global cricketing community, occurred when the aircraft lost control and hit a hostel at B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad. Only one person reportedly survived.
 

More From This Section

ENG vs IND 1st test

ENG vs IND 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

England cricket team

ENG vs IND: England pick Pope; Woakes back at No. 8 for Headingley Test

Chris Woakes returns to England Playing 11

Woakes returns: Check England's Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India here

Gary Kirstern, Shubman Gill

Shubman is primed to take on the International stage by storm: Gary Kirsten

KL Rahul

IND vs ENG: 'Time for us to step Up' - KL Rahul backs Karun Nair's comeback

Topics : India vs England Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship India cricket team England cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon