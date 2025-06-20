Friday, June 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: Why fans are divided over IND-ENG series rename?

Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: Why fans are divided over IND-ENG series rename?

Traditionally, this trophy was contested only when India toured England, while the Anthony de Mello Trophy was awarded during series held in India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The announcement to rename the Pataudi Trophy to the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy has sparked widespread debate within the global cricketing community. Far from being a simple rebranding, the move has raised deeper questions about respect, legacy, and the future of cricket’s rich traditions.
 
What was the Pataudi Trophy? 
Introduced in 2007, the Pataudi Trophy commemorated 75 years since India’s first Test series in England. Named after the illustrious Pataudi family, it celebrated both Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the only cricketer to represent both England and India in Tests, and his son, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly remembered as “Tiger.” Tiger Pataudi was not just a charismatic leader but also a pivotal figure in shaping a unified, proud Indian team during the 1960s and ’70s.
 
 
Traditionally, this trophy was contested only when India toured England, while the Anthony de Mello Trophy was awarded during series held in India.  Check ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
The New Name and Its Justification 

In early June 2025, the ECB and BCCI jointly announced the renaming of the trophy to honour Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, modern-day legends of Indian and English cricket, respectively. Tendulkar, with 200 Test caps, and Anderson, with over 700 wickets, represent unmatched longevity and excellence in the game.
 
According to officials, the move was intended to make the contest more relatable to younger fans and align with the current trend of celebrating contemporary icons. There is also speculation that the MCC, which originally helped institute the Pataudi Trophy, may have subtly opposed the change.
 
Why Tiger Pataudi Still Matters 
Tiger Pataudi’s contribution to Indian cricket goes far beyond numbers. As former players like Sunil Gavaskar and Erapalli Prasanna have noted, he instilled a sense of national pride, encouraged unity across regional divides, and redefined how Indian cricketers saw themselves, as a cohesive, competitive force.
 
Bishan Singh Bedi once called him “the best thing to happen to Indian cricket.” For many, his legacy isn’t just historical, it’s foundational. 
 
Reactions from Family and Cricketing Circles 
The Pataudi family expressed disappointment over the decision. Sharmila Tagore, Tiger’s widow, criticized the lack of consultation, revealing that while her son, actor Saif Ali Khan, was informed by the ECB, the family had no input in the decision.
 
Cricketing legends like Gavaskar condemned the move as tone-deaf, warning against disregarding history for short-term relevance. Harsha Bhogle also highlighted the symbolic bridge the Pataudi name formed between two cricketing cultures.
 
The Real Issue: Legacy vs. Marketing 
The Pataudi Trophy wasn’t just a title, it stood for the shared, complex history between India and England. By replacing it with a name tied to recent stars, many believe cricket risks losing its sense of heritage in favour of brand appeal. The backlash highlights that while Tendulkar and Anderson are icons, legacy isn’t something to be rewritten lightly.  Sachin Tendulkar reached out to Pataudi family 
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar revealed on Thursday that he contacted the family of the late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi immediately after learning about the renaming of the India-England Test series trophy. He said he wanted to make sure that Pataudi’s legacy remained a part of the prestigious contest.
 
The Pataudi Trophy has now been replaced by the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named in honor of Tendulkar and former England fast bowler James Anderson. The decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy was made jointly by the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board.
 
"I know that the Pataudi Trophy was retired a few months ago by BCCI and ECB. But when I got to know about the trophy being named after me and (James) Anderson, my first phone call was to the Pataudi family," the Mumbai maestro recalled in an interview to PTI.
 
"Tiger Pataudi played a huge role in inspiring many generations and that should be never forgotten. So I'm glad with this outcome," the 52-year-old, who is still the owner of highest number of Test runs, said. 
 

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

