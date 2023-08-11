NZ pacer Trent Boult keen to lift World Cup after misses in 2015, 2019

Trent Boult went through the misery of being part of the New Zealand teams that finished as runners-up in two successive World Cups -- 2015 and 2019, and now the pacer does not want another chance to go begging later this year in India.

New Zealand were beaten by Australia in the 2015 final, and the Kiwis could not go past England four years later.

"I have always had this in the back of my mind to come back and work towards an ODI World Cup. There's history involved there. The times we have had in previous campaigns have been very exciting.

"So, (I am) just hungry to get involved, and hopefully play a big role. I'm just thinking about lifting something shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago. That's the biggest focus," Boult was quoted as saying in ESPNCricinfo.

Boult returned to the New Zealand ODI squad after a hiatus of one year for the series against England.



Boult had also given up his national contract to focus more on T20 franchise cricket.

"It wasn't an easy decision to make just over a year ago to move away from the New Zealand cricket bubble. I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket.

"I just tried to make the most of my remaining years as a bowler. (I am) definitely as hungry as ever to still represent the country," said the left-arm pacer, who has 187 wickets from 99 ODIs.

The 34-year-old Kiwi has missed 35 international matches during this interim, but has little regrets over his decision.

"Life's short, make the most of everything. It has been an exciting 12 months or so on the road. I had a great time out there, lifting the trophy with MI New York (MLC).

"I still respect the international game immensely; it plays a big role in any kid trying to come through and play cricket as a dream. The idea of a World Cup is still the pinnacle in my opinion as well," he said.

Boult played a crucial role in powering MI New York to the inaugural Major League Cricket in the US, emerging as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.