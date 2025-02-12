Business Standard

ODI tri-series: Akif Javed named as replacement for Haris Rauf by Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that Javed is a replacement for for the tri-series match against South Africa on Wednesday.

The Pakistani selectors on Tuesday included uncapped left-arm pacer Akif Javed in the national team as a replacement for the unfit Haris Rauf for the remaining matches of the ongoing tri-series.

If Pakistan win that game, they will face New Zealand in the final on February 14.

The PCB said that Haris has been advised rest after sustaining a sprain in the lower chest wall during Saturday's match against New Zealand.

"The replacement is only for the tri-nation ODI series, as Haris Rauf is expected to be fully fit and available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy," the PCB said in a release.

 

Pacer Akif was recently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League and represents Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

But his first class and 50 overs matches exposure and performances are very limited.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:30 AM IST

