Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PAK vs AUS U19 World Cup SF Preview: Who will meet India in the final?

Pakistan and Australia have met six times in the U-19 World Cups and both of them have won three matches each with Australia winning in the last meeting by 122 runs in 2022

Pakistan vs Australia U-19 World Cup SF Preview. Photo: ICC Media Zone

Pakistan vs Australia U-19 World Cup SF Preview. Photo: ICC Media Zone

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
India has already made it to the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 and the fans could be in for a mouth-watering clash in Benoni, South Africa on Sunday as it will be the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia to face the boys in blue. 

An India-Pakistan affair is always the most-wanted match by fans, be it in any sport. With Australia taking away the ODI World Cup 2023 from India, if the Indian Colts face Aussie teenagers, it could be payback time, once again a delight for the Indian and Australian fans.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Australia and Pakistan have not met each other before in this tournament, but have been top-performing sides, always getting out of jail when needed the most. How will they fare against each other will be interesting to see as they face up on Thursday, February 08 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. 

Also Read: ICC U19 World Cup semis: PAK vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

Head to Head between Pakistan U19 and Australia U19

Overall, Pakistan and Australia have come up against each other in 35 matches at the Under-19 level in limited overs, and according to ESPNCrinfo, Pakistan has won 19 of those matches, and the Australian Colts have been winners in 14 matches with one match ending in a Tie and another getting washed out with no-result. 

Team Span Mat Won Lost Tied NR Win Pre Cent
Australia Under-19s 1982-2022 35 14 19 1 1 40
Pakistan Under-19s 1982-2022 35 19 14 1 1 54.28

Head to Head between Pakistan and Australia at U-19 World Cup

Pakistan and Australia have met six times in the U-19 World Cups and both of them have won three matches each with Australia winning in the last meeting by 122 runs in the 2022 edition of the tournament in West Indies. 

Team Span Mat Won Lost Win Per Cent
PakistanUnder-19s 1998-2022 6 3 3 50
Australia Under-19s 1998-2022 6 3 3 50

Road to the ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final

Pakistan

Form guide (in the tournament): W W W W W

Pakistan started their campaign with a huge 181-run win against Afghanistan as Shahzaib Khan scored a century and Ubaid Shah took for wickets for the junior Men in Green. They continued to do well in the match against Nepal, winning the game by five wickets as they chased down 198 with ease. 

Also Read

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Revisiting 2003 final, that broke Indian hearts

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, toss result and streaming

1999 redux? The Aus vs SA World Cup semifinal that ended in 213-213 tie

AUS vs PAK Highlights, World Cup 2023: Warner, Zampa take Australia to win

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test Playing 11: Australia announce 13-player lineup

IND vs ENG: Bumrah first Indian pacer to top ICC bowler rankings in Tests

ICC U19 World Cup semis: PAK vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

On this day, Feb 7: When Anil Kumble got perfect 10 vs Pakistan in Kotla

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: McCullum sure about finding way to counter Bumrah

Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Syed Mohsin Naqvi as its full-time chairman


Shahzaib Khan scored yet another fifty to chase the target down with 10 wickets in hand after Arafat Minhas and Ubaid Shah took three wickets each to bowl New Zealand out for 140. 

After these three wins came a difficult time for Pakistan as they were threatened, first by Ireland and then by Bangladesh. Ireland took seven wickets and forced Pakistan to struggle while chasing 182 to win. In a must-win match against Bangladesh, Pakistan scraped through by just five runs to reach the semi-final. 

While Shahzaib is the top-performing batter for the Pakistan Under-19 team with 260 runs in five games, Ubaid is the top-performing bowler with 17 scalps in five games to his name. 

Australia

Form guide (in the tournament): W W W W NR

The Australian Colts started their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 campaign with a tough game against minnows Namibia. Chasing just 92 to win, they lost six wickets for 86 runs. They picked themselves up in the next two matches, beating Zimbabwe by a whopping 225 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets. 

In the Super Six stage, Callum Vidler ran through the English batting order as the Aussies beat arch-rivals England by 110 runs in a rain-affected game. Their last match against West Indies was washed out after just one innings and they advanced as the table toppers from their group. 

Hugh Weibgen is the leading run scorer for the Australian team with 252 runs to his kitty in five matches while Callum Vidler is the leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps to his name from four matches. 

U-19 World Cup 2024 Squads

Pakistan U19 Squad

Sad Baig (c & wk), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Amir HasAUSn, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl HusAUSin, Mohammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah, Ahmad HasAUSn

Australia U19 Squad

Ryan Hicks (wk), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, AUSm Konstas, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Campbell, Aidan O Connor, Oliver Peake
Topics : ICC U-19 World Cup Pakistan cricket team Australia cricket team BS Web Reports Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon