PAK vs AUS U19 World Cup SF Preview: Who will meet India in the final?

India has already made it to the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 and the fans could be in for a mouth-watering clash in Benoni, South Africa on Sunday as it will be the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia to face the boys in blue.

An India-Pakistan affair is always the most-wanted match by fans, be it in any sport. With Australia taking away the ODI World Cup 2023 from India, if the Indian Colts face Aussie teenagers, it could be payback time, once again a delight for the Indian and Australian fans.





Also Read: ICC U19 World Cup semis: PAK vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming Australia and Pakistan have not met each other before in this tournament, but have been top-performing sides, always getting out of jail when needed the most. How will they fare against each other will be interesting to see as they face up on Thursday, February 08 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Head to Head between Pakistan U19 and Australia U19





Team Span Mat Won Lost Tied NR Win Pre Cent Australia Under-19s 1982-2022 35 14 19 1 1 40 Pakistan Under-19s 1982-2022 35 19 14 1 1 54.28 Overall, Pakistan and Australia have come up against each other in 35 matches at the Under-19 level in limited overs, and according to ESPNCrinfo, Pakistan has won 19 of those matches, and the Australian Colts have been winners in 14 matches with one match ending in a Tie and another getting washed out with no-result.

Head to Head between Pakistan and Australia at U-19 World Cup





Team Span Mat Won Lost Win Per Cent PakistanUnder-19s 1998-2022 6 3 3 50 Australia Under-19s 1998-2022 6 3 3 50 Pakistan and Australia have met six times in the U-19 World Cups and both of them have won three matches each with Australia winning in the last meeting by 122 runs in the 2022 edition of the tournament in West Indies.

Road to the ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final

Pakistan

Form guide (in the tournament): W W W W W

Pakistan started their campaign with a huge 181-run win against Afghanistan as Shahzaib Khan scored a century and Ubaid Shah took for wickets for the junior Men in Green. They continued to do well in the match against Nepal, winning the game by five wickets as they chased down 198 with ease.

Shahzaib Khan scored yet another fifty to chase the target down with 10 wickets in hand after Arafat Minhas and Ubaid Shah took three wickets each to bowl New Zealand out for 140.

After these three wins came a difficult time for Pakistan as they were threatened, first by Ireland and then by Bangladesh. Ireland took seven wickets and forced Pakistan to struggle while chasing 182 to win. In a must-win match against Bangladesh, Pakistan scraped through by just five runs to reach the semi-final.

While Shahzaib is the top-performing batter for the Pakistan Under-19 team with 260 runs in five games, Ubaid is the top-performing bowler with 17 scalps in five games to his name.

Australia

Form guide (in the tournament): W W W W NR

The Australian Colts started their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 campaign with a tough game against minnows Namibia. Chasing just 92 to win, they lost six wickets for 86 runs. They picked themselves up in the next two matches, beating Zimbabwe by a whopping 225 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets.

In the Super Six stage, Callum Vidler ran through the English batting order as the Aussies beat arch-rivals England by 110 runs in a rain-affected game. Their last match against West Indies was washed out after just one innings and they advanced as the table toppers from their group.

Hugh Weibgen is the leading run scorer for the Australian team with 252 runs to his kitty in five matches while Callum Vidler is the leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps to his name from four matches.

U-19 World Cup 2024 Squads

Pakistan U19 Squad

Sad Baig (c & wk), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Amir HasAUSn, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl HusAUSin, Mohammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah, Ahmad HasAUSn

Australia U19 Squad

Ryan Hicks (wk), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, AUSm Konstas, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Campbell, Aidan O Connor, Oliver Peake