ICC U19 World Cup semis: PAK vs AUS playing 11, live match time, streaming

Pakistan, champions of the 2004 and 2006 editions of the Under-19 World Cup, will be up against three-time champions and winner of the inaugural edition, Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 , being held in South Africa.

The two teams will go head to head on Thursday, February 08 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni with the winner meeting India in the final on Sunday, February 11.

While Pakistan has not made it to the final of the U-19 World Cup for the last 10 years, Australia last won the trophy in 2010 and made it to the final in 2018, where they lost to an Indian side, led by Unmukt Chand.

Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11 Probables: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza

Australia playing 11 Probables: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken (wk), Raf MacMillan, Harkirat Bajwa, Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

Pakistan vs Australia Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final broadcast and live stream details

When will the Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 semifinal match occur?

The Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 semifinal match will take place on Tuesday, February 08, 2024.

At what time will the Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 semifinal begin, according to Indian Standard Time?

The Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 semifinal will begin at 1:30 PM according to the Indian Standard Time.

At what time will the live toss between Pakistan U19 and Australia U19 semifinal take place?

The live toss between Pakistan U19 and Australia U19 semifinal will take place at 1:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 semifinal?

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events in India, will live telecast the Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 semifinal.

How to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 semifinal in the ICC U19 World Cup?

People in India can livestream the Pakistan Under 19 vs Australia Under 19 semifinal in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Disney Plus Hotstar.