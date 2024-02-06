Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Syed Mohsin Naqvi as its full-time chairman

The election was held at a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unanimously elected veteran administrator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as its chairman for a three-year term.
The election was held at a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board," Naqvi was quoted saying in the PCB website.
"I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me. I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan."

A Pakistani media baron, the 45-year-old Naqbi is the 37th full-time chairman of the PCB.
Presently, he is serving as the incumbent caretaker Chief Minister of the State of Punjab.
Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja was their last full-time chairman before he was sacked one year into his tenure due to "political interference" in December 2022.
Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf then held the post as interim chiefs with the latter stepping down in January this year.
Naqbi has a tough job in his hand with the Pakistan senior team going through its lowest ebb following the ODI World Cup debacle in India last year.
After failing to enter the semis of the marquee event, Babar Azam quit as Pakistan skipper. Shan Masood was later appointed as their Test skipper, while pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took over that role in white-ball formats.
But their fortune is yet to see a progressive curve as Pakistan endured a 0-3 whitewash in the Test series in Australia and lost to New Zealand 1-4 in a T20I series.

Also Read

ICC World Cup IND-PAK: India bowling coach avoids question on PCB complaint

Pakistan police arrest suspects involved in attack on Christian homes

PCB includes Imran Khan in revised video but controversy refuses to die

Asia Cup: Deadlock over PCB's new contracts, players want more freedom

Wasim Akram asks PCB to delete commemorative video clip without Imran Khan

India tour of Zimbabwe 2024: T20s full schedule, time, live streaming

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians explains why Hardik replaced Rohit as captain

IND vs ENG: Vaughan slams England for Abu Dhabi trip before 3rd Test

ICC Under 19 World Cup SF Highlights, IND vs SA: India reaches ninth final

IND vs ENG: Here's why Ben Stokes' men went to Abu Dhabi before Rajkot Test

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon