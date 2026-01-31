Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

Pakistan (PAK) will face Australia (AUS) in the second T20I of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, January 31.

Pakistan secured a 22-run victory in the first T20I at the same venue on Thursday, marking their first win against Australia in the format in over seven years. Before this, they had lost seven consecutive matches to the Men in Yellow.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 5th T20I preview, team news, live streaming, toss time After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Pakistan posted a total of 168/8. In response, Australia began their chase strongly with 57/2 at the end of the powerplay but faltered thereafter. The pitch proved to be spinner-friendly, with Pakistan’s spin quartet—Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Nawaz—taking full advantage of the conditions.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20: Playing 11

Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

Australia playing 11: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis.

Pakistan vs Australia: Head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches: 29

Pakistan won: 14

Australia won: 14

No result: 1

Pakistan vs Australia T20 series: Full squad

Pakistan full squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

Australia full squad: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and Australia be played?

The Pakistan and Australia 2nd T20 match will be played on Saturday, January 31.

What is the venue for the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia?

The Pakistan and Australia 2nd T20 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the toss for the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20 take place?

The toss for the 2nd T20 match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at 4 PM IST.

When will the first ball of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia be bowled?

The first ball of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be bowled at 4:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?

The live telecast for the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Australia will be available on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.