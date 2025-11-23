Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Smriti Mandhana's wedding disrupted due to family emergency: Reports

Smriti Mandhana's wedding disrupted due to family emergency: Reports

Mandhana and Muchhal had chosen November 23 as their wedding date, with Palash earlier sharing that the celebration would be a simple, intimate affair.

Mandhana and Muchhal had chosen November 23 as their wedding date, with Palash earlier sharing that the celebration would be a simple, intimate affair.

Mandhana and Muchhal had chosen November 23 as their wedding date, with Palash earlier sharing that the celebration would be a simple, intimate affair.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding celebrations in Sangli witnessed an unexpected moment of concern today after a guest reportedly suffered a medical emergency. According to NDTV, an ambulance had to be rushed to the venue when an individual attending the ceremony experienced a minor heart attack, briefly interrupting the otherwise joyous occasion.
 
The event, attended by close family members and several well-known personalities, was underway when the sound of an ambulance siren startled guests. The sudden arrival of emergency services created a brief spell of confusion as attendees tried to understand what had happened. 
 
  The person involved, believed to be someone closely associated with the Mandhana family, was immediately transported to Sarvhit Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be “slightly critical,” and medical care is ongoing. There is also speculation that the incident may lead to certain wedding proceedings being delayed, although nothing has been officially confirmed.

Also Read

Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland

England lose 20 wickets in 67 overs; Starc takes 10 wickets in Perth Test

IND vs SA

IND vs SA 2nd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 in Guwahati today?

Asia Cup Rising Stars final: All you need to know, Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Asia Cup Rising Stars final date and time, teams qualified, live streaming

Ashes 1st Test Day 2

AUS vs ENG 1st Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

PAK vs SL Asia Cup rising stars sf

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 2: PAK beat SL by 5 runs, book final berth

Neither the families nor the organisers have released any statement regarding the identity of the individual or further details about the health scare, keeping the matter private. Reports suggest that the quick response from the medical team helped stabilise the situation, allowing the wedding rituals to resume soon after. Despite the brief tension, the ceremony has continued as planned, though the incident has naturally drawn attention from fans and media following the high-profile wedding.
 
Mandhana and Muchhal had chosen November 23 as their wedding date, with Palash earlier sharing that the celebration would be a simple, intimate affair. Over recent days, videos and photos from their pre-wedding festivities have gone viral, showcasing the couple’s joyful moments leading up to their big day.

More From This Section

Muthusamy IND vs SA 2nd Test

IND vs SA: South Africa grind India down as Muthusamy, Jansen star on Day 2

Travis Head

Head's century leads Australia to an 8-wicket victory over England in Perth

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 - as it happened

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test Day 1: Three for Kuldeep as disciplined India edge the day

PAK A vs SL A

PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF2 today?

BAN A vs IND A semi-final

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 1: BAN win super over; Clinch final spot

Topics : Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon