Hungry to beat India in India: Maharaj targets historic Test win vs IND

South Africa, despite being among the most consistent Test sides globally, have struggled in India, losing their last two series in 2015 and 2019 without a single win.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

South Africa’s seasoned spinner Keshav Maharaj has expressed his team’s strong determination to end a 15-year Test win drought in India, calling the upcoming series one of the toughest assignments in the Proteas’ cricketing calendar. The two-match Test series begins on November 14, with Kolkata and Guwahati set to host the contests.
 
“We’re Hungry to Beat India in India”
 
Speaking during a virtual media interaction, Maharaj emphasized the team’s motivation and readiness for the challenge ahead.
 
“There’s a real hunger and desire within the camp to beat India in India. It’s probably one of the toughest tours, if not the toughest, for any South African side across generations,” Maharaj said.
 
 
He added that the upcoming series would be a true measure of how far the team has progressed in recent years.

“We feel this is one of our biggest tests and a great opportunity to grade ourselves. We’ve started to conquer other parts of the subcontinent, and this is one challenge we really want to take on.”
 
South Africa, despite being among the most consistent Test sides globally, have struggled in India, losing their last two series in 2015 and 2019 without a single win. 
 
Expecting Balanced, Traditional Pitches
 
Maharaj also predicted that Indian pitches might not heavily favor spin this time around, unlike what the Proteas encountered in Pakistan recently.
 
“I don’t think it will be as spin-friendly as Pakistan. I expect good wickets that deteriorate as the game goes on, more traditional Test pitches,” he explained.
 
He pointed out that India’s recent series against the West Indies showed a shift toward competitive wickets that allow matches to progress deep into the fourth and fifth days.
 
Momentum and Mindset Key for Proteas
 
Reflecting on their recent success, Maharaj said South Africa would carry momentum from their Test series in Pakistan, where they bounced back strongly after losing the opener.
 
“We showed that regardless of the toss, we’ll fight and try to force results our way. There’s real precision in how we’ve gone about our business,” he said confidently.
 
As the Proteas prepare to face a formidable Indian side led by Rohit Sharma, Maharaj’s comments underline South Africa’s belief that this tour could mark a turning point in their Test fortunes on Indian soil.

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team South Africa cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

