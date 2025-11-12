Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
In-form Dhruv Jurel to replace Nitish Reddy for India's 1st Test vs SA

The 24-year-old has been in exceptional touch, scoring four centuries in his last five first-class matches, including twin tons against South Africa 'A' in Bengaluru last week.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s in-form wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel is all set to feature in the opening Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens, starting Friday. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to make way for Jurel in the playing XI.
 
The 24-year-old has been in exceptional touch, scoring four centuries in his last five first-class matches, including twin tons against South Africa ‘A’ in Bengaluru last week. With Rishabh Pant returning to the squad after recovering from a foot fracture sustained during the England series in July, there had been speculation about whether both wicketkeepers would feature together.
 
 
Jurel and Pant to Feature Together
 
Addressing the media on Wednesday, Ten Doeschate made it clear that both Pant and Jurel are part of the team’s plans.
 
“I think we've got a pretty good idea of the combination, and I don't think you can leave them (Jurel and Pant) out for this Test, that's the short answer,” he said. 

“I would be very surprised if you don't see Dhruv and Rishabh playing in this Test this week,” he added.
 
Jurel’s first-class numbers underline his consistency. Since mid-September 2025, he has posted scores of 140, 56, 125, 44, 132 and 127* lifting his career average from 47.34 to 58.00. His steady form and temperament have made him a natural fit in India’s Test plans. 
 
Nitish Reddy to Miss Out
 
Confirming earlier reports by PTI, Ten Doeschate stated that Pant will keep wickets, while Jurel plays as a specialist batter, with Nitish Reddy sitting out.
 
“In the West Indies series, Nitish played both Tests, and we said it was important to groom him for the future,” the coach explained.
“But strategy comes first. Given the importance of this series and the conditions we expect, he might miss out this week.”
 
Lower-Order Flexibility a Key Strength
 
Ten Doeschate also praised India’s versatility in the lower middle order, highlighting the balance offered by the team’s spin-bowling all-rounders.
 
“With Washi (Washington Sundar), Axar (Patel), and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), you’ve actually got three batters there,” he said, hinting that Axar Patel could return to the XI in place of Kuldeep Yadav.
 
As India aim for a strong start in the two-Test series, the blend of experience and form in their lineup could prove decisive against a competitive South African side.

India vs South Africa India cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

