Pataudi's name to continue as part of IND vs ENG Tests in a different form

Pataudi's name to continue as part of IND vs ENG Tests in a different form

Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy may eventually become the primary symbol of India-England Tests in England

IND vs ENG Tests

IND vs ENG Tests

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 2:52 PM IST



The name of the late Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi will remain part of the England–India Test rivalry, despite the planned introduction of a new trophy. Officials from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that while the Pataudi Trophy will no longer be the official series prize, the iconic name will be honoured in another meaningful way—through a commemorative medallion, which will likely be awarded to the winning captain. 
 
The shift comes as part of a broader plan to refresh the branding of bilateral Test contests. However, the legacy of one of India’s most respected cricketing figures will not be erased. This decision follows discussions between key stakeholders, including Sachin Tendulkar, who reportedly played a central role in advocating for the preservation of the Pataudi name in the series.
 
 
Tendulkar, Shah Push for Pataudi’s Legacy
 
Crucially, the decision to retain Pataudi’s name in the series came after Tendulkar personally expressed his desire to see the legacy continue. Sources suggest he spoke with both the ECB and BCCI, and was later supported by ICC Chair Jay Shah, who played a decisive role in shaping the new arrangement.

With this, the boards have struck a balance—introducing a fresh trophy that reflects the modern era, while still paying tribute to one of Indian cricket’s most regal icons.
 
Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy Launch Deferred
 
The newly proposed Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy was scheduled to be unveiled on 14 June at Lord’s, on the sidelines of the World Test Championship Final. It was designed to honour James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar for their legendary contributions to the sport. Invitations for both players had already been sent out for the occasion.
 
However, in the wake of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash that took over 275 lives, the ECB and BCCI decided to postpone the event. According to a senior ECB source, the boards chose to defer the ceremony as a mark of respect for those affected by the disaster. A new date for the launch has not been finalised.
 
Honouring Tradition Amid Change
 
While the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy may eventually become the primary symbol of India–England Tests in England, the Pataudi medallion ensures that the historic significance of the rivalry is not lost. The medallion, likely to be awarded alongside the main trophy, will serve as a nod to the past, preserving the essence of the India–England Test tradition.

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Business Standard
