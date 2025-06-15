Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs New Zealand 2026 white ball series schedule, venues and streaming

India vs New Zealand 2026 white ball series schedule, venues and streaming

Vadodara is poised to host its first men's international cricket match in over 15 years when New Zealand begins their white-ball tour of India in January 2026.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India is set to ramp up preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a crucial home series against New Zealand in January. The tour will include a three-match ODI series followed by five T20 Internationals, serving as a final tune-up for the Men in Blue before they take the global stage.
 
The ODI leg of the series is scheduled to kick off on January 11, 2026, in Baroda, while the T20I series will commence on January 21 in Nagpur and wrap up on January 31 in Trivandrum. A total of eight different venues across India will host the matches, offering fans nationwide a chance to catch the action live. 
 
  Venues for IND vs NZ 2026 white ball series 
Vadodara is poised to host its first men’s international cricket match in over 15 years when New Zealand begins their white-ball tour of India in January 2026. The series opener, an ODI scheduled for January 11, will be played at the newly constructed Kotambi Stadium. This venue has previously staged three Women’s ODIs between India and West Indies in December 2024 and was also one of the host grounds for six matches during the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL).
 
IND vs NZ 2026 ODI and T20 series schedule
Match Day Date Venue Time (IST)
1st ODI Sunday 11/01/26 Baroda 13:30:00
2nd ODI Wednesday 14/01/26 Rajkot 13:30:00
3rd ODI Sunday 18/01/26 Indore 13:30:00
1st T20I Wednesday 21/01/26 Nagpur 19:00:00
2nd T20I Friday 23/01/26 Raipur 19:00:00
3rd T20I Sunday 25/01/26 Guwahati 19:00:00
4th T20I Wednesday 28/01/26 Vizag 19:00:00
5th T20I Saturday 31/01/26 Trivandrum 19:00:00
 
Busy Cricket Calendar for Team India 

The start of 2026 marks a hectic phase for Indian cricket. Before facing New Zealand, India will complete a two-Test series at home. The white-ball squad will then head to Australia for a bilateral series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. With veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from Test and T20I formats, the Australian tour may be one of the last opportunities for fans Down Under to witness these legends in action.
 
Upon returning home, India will host World Test Champions South Africa in a full-fledged series. The contest will include two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, providing further preparation and squad rotation opportunities ahead of the world event. 
 
Final Preparations for T20 World Cup 2026 
With the T20 World Cup 2026 also being held in India, the New Zealand series gains even more significance. It will offer the Indian team a chance to test their combinations, solidify strategies, and adapt to home conditions before the tournament begins.
 
This packed schedule reflects India’s strategic approach to World Cup preparation, blending competitive exposure with opportunities to groom emerging talent while honoring legends of the game in what could be their final outings in limited-overs formats.

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

