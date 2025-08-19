Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Babar, Rizwan downgraded as PCB finds no player fit for top contract

PCB central contracts 2025-26: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan downgraded to Category B, no player in Category A, 12 new faces added to 30-player pool.

Anish Kumar
In a rare move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has left its elite Category A vacant in the latest list of central contracts, released on Tuesday. Former captain Babar Azam and current ODI skipper Mohammed Rizwan have both been demoted to Category B — a significant downgrade that reflects their underwhelming performances in recent marquee tournaments.
 
The contracts, effective from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, include 30 players divided equally across Categories B, C, and D. “This year’s roster sees ten players each placed in Categories B, C, and D. Notably, no player has been selected for Category A in this cycle,” the PCB confirmed in its statement. The board, however, did not disclose the valuation of these contracts.
 
 
Babar and Rizwan punished for poor returns
 
The demotions of Babar and Rizwan — once considered the bedrock of Pakistan’s batting — stem from their repeated failures in high-stakes competitions. Their lacklustre showings in the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, and bilateral series against Bangladesh and the West Indies have seemingly tested the board’s patience.
 
Winners from the shuffle

While Babar and Rizwan have been pushed down, T20 skipper Salman Ali Agha has earned a promotion from Category C to B. Explosive opener Saim Ayub and pacer Haris Rauf have also moved up the ladder, marking their growing stature in Pakistan cricket.
 
Compared to last year’s 27 contracted players, the PCB has expanded the pool to 30, bringing in 12 new faces. These include Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Moqim. 
 
Who retained their spots?
 
Nine players held on to their existing categories. Among them are Abdullah Shafique (C), Shaheen Shah Afridi (B), Naseem Shah (C), and all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jnr (D). Others like Saud Shakeel, Sajid Khan, and Noman Ali also maintained their places in Category C.
 
Who missed out altogether?
 
Eight players were left out of the central contracts this year, including Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan. All of them were previously in Category D.
 
The bigger picture
 
By leaving Category A empty, the PCB has sent a strong message: performance in global events and consistency across formats will outweigh past reputation. For Babar and Rizwan, this serves as both a warning and an opportunity — the path back to the top tier will depend solely on their ability to deliver under pressure.

