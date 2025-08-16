Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / India-Pak clash spikes Asia Cup 2025 ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds

India-Pak clash spikes Asia Cup 2025 ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds

Ad slots for Asia Cup 2025 are priced up to ₹16 lakh for 10 seconds, with India-Pakistan games driving the highest rates; Sony is offering premium TV and digital ad packages

India cricket team with captain Shubman Gill during practice session in Birmingham

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format with eight teams and 19 matches, including three India-Pakistan games. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s broadcasters are setting steep ad rates for the Asia Cup 2025, with the India-Pakistan matches driving the biggest demand.
 
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the media rights holder till 2031, has priced TV ads for India matches at ₹14 lakh-₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, according to a report by The Economic Times. The tournament will air on Sony Sports Network and stream on SonyLIV.
 

Ad packages on TV

 
• Co-presenting sponsorship: ₹18 crore
• Associate sponsorship: ₹13 crore
• Spot-buy package (all India and non-India games): ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, or ₹4.48 crore   
 

Digital deals on SonyLIV

 
• Co-presenting and highlights partner: ₹30 crore each
• Co-powered-by package: ₹18 crore
• 30 per cent of all digital ads are reserved for India matches
 

Ad rates by format

 
• Pre-rolls: ₹275 per 10 seconds (₹500 for India games; ₹750 for India-Pakistan)
• Mid-rolls: ₹225 (₹400 for India games; ₹600 for India-Pakistan)
• Connected TV ads: ₹450 (₹800 for India games; ₹1,200 for India-Pakistan)
 

The big picture

 
• The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format with eight teams and 19 matches, including three India-Pakistan games
• The Asian Cricket Council has already brought in sponsors such as DP World (title sponsor), Wonder Cement, Spinny, and Groww (global sponsors)
• Official partners include Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, Haier, Daikin, and Ozone
 

Sponsorship value

 
Media agencies estimate these deals range between ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore, the news report said.

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

