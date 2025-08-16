India-Pak clash spikes Asia Cup 2025 ad rates up to ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds

India’s broadcasters are setting steep ad rates for the Asia Cup 2025, with the India-Pakistan matches driving the biggest demand.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the media rights holder till 2031, has priced TV ads for India matches at ₹14 lakh-₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, according to a report by The Economic Times. The tournament will air on Sony Sports Network and stream on SonyLIV.
Ad packages on TV
• Co-presenting sponsorship: ₹18 crore
• Associate sponsorship: ₹13 crore
• Spot-buy package (all India and non-India games): ₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, or ₹4.48 crore
Digital deals on SonyLIV
• Co-presenting and highlights partner: ₹30 crore each
• Co-powered-by package: ₹18 crore
• 30 per cent of all digital ads are reserved for India matches
Ad rates by format
• Pre-rolls: ₹275 per 10 seconds (₹500 for India games; ₹750 for India-Pakistan)
• Mid-rolls: ₹225 (₹400 for India games; ₹600 for India-Pakistan)
• Connected TV ads: ₹450 (₹800 for India games; ₹1,200 for India-Pakistan)
The big picture
• The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format with eight teams and 19 matches, including three India-Pakistan games
• The Asian Cricket Council has already brought in sponsors such as DP World (title sponsor), Wonder Cement, Spinny, and Groww (global sponsors)
• Official partners include Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, Haier, Daikin, and Ozone
Sponsorship value
Media agencies estimate these deals range between ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore, the news report said.