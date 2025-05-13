Australia announce Test squad for WTC final 2025 vs South Africa at Lord's

Cricket Australia announced on Tuesday the squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against South Africa to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The WTC final is set to begin on June 11.
All-rounder Cameron Green returned to Australian squad after missing the five-match Test series against India due to injury.
Australia squad for WTC final vs South Africa: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.
More to follow...