Pujara hits another ton as Sussex trumps Somerset in high-scoring tie

Cheteshwar Pujara's love affair with the English summer continued as he scored his second List A ton in three games to guide Sussex to a comfortable four-wicket victory over Somerset in an One Day Cup game.

Pujara anchored a 319-run chase with an unbeaten 117 off 113 balls to take Sussex home with 11 balls to spare on Friday.

Pujara's ton, however, did not bring about any change in Sussex's position in the group table as they remained at the bottom of group B among nine teams after notching up their first win in this year's competition.

Pujara, who last played for India in World Test Championship final before being dropped for the subsequent tour of West Indies, has been in prime form for the better part of the last two County season for Sussex where he has scored in both first-class and List A games.

In fact, Pujara joined Sussex for the reminder of the season after completing his Duleep Trophy assignment for the West Zone.

Pujara's sequence of scores in one day competition is 23 vs Durham, 106 not out vs Northamptonshire, 56 vs Derbyshire before this game.