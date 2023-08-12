Laxman not to accompany Team India as head coach for Ireland tour: Reports

VVS Laxman will not accompany the Indian cricket team for the Ireland tour commencing on August 18, 2023. Reports suggested that Laxman, currently working as head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru was the front-runner to play the role of head coach in Rahul Dravid’s absence. However, he will now remain at the NCA. Instead, upcoming coaches such as Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the support staff for Ireland series.

Cricbuzz wrote, “It has now been revealed that the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will not be part of the tour. Instead, other coaches such as Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the support staff.”

How will Team India reach Dublin?

The Indian team will reach Dublin in two phases. The first batch of cricketers, led by skipper for the tour- Jasprit Bumrah will leave for Dublin from India on August 15, 2023. The second batch of players, who are part of the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, will leave after the fifth and final T20I in Florida, USA on August 13, 2023.

Why is this series significant?

Jasprit Bumrah, who last played for India in September 2022, will be making his comeback with this series, The pacer has been named as the captain of the Indian team and the series will work as a litmus test of his bowling fitness.

Bumrah is crucial for India’s ODI World Cup campaign and the team would be looking at his workload management if he looks fit during the Ireland series. The next assignment for the speedster will most likely be the Asia Cup before a three-match series against Australia that leads to the World Cup.

Schedule for Ireland vs India T20I series

Ireland vs India 3-match T20 series schedule Match

Number Date and Time Venue Ireland vs India 1st T20I August 18, 07:30 pm IST The Village, Dublin Ireland vs India 1st T20I August 20, 07:30 pm IST The Village, Dublin Ireland vs India 1st T20I August 23, 07:30 pm IST The Village, Dublin

India Squad for Ireland T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Ireland Squad for T20I series vs India

Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young