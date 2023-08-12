Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

WI vs IND 4th T20: Very happy with how Mukesh has progressed says Mhambrey

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey says pacer Mukesh Kumar has shown the potential to serve India in all three formats and his workload will be managed accordingly

Mukesh Kumar and Tilak Varma make debuts for India in first T20I vs West Indies. Photo: BCCI Twitter

Mukesh Kumar and Tilak Varma make debuts for India in first T20I vs West Indies. Photo: BCCI Twitter

Press Trust of India Lauderhill (Florida)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 4:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey says pacer Mukesh Kumar has shown potential to serve India in all three formats and his workload will be managed accordingly.
The rookier pacer got to make his debut in all three formats on the tour of West Indies.
Speaking ahead of the fourth T20I in Florida, Mhambrey expressed satisfaction with Mukesh's progress.
"Very happy with the way he has progressed; the thought process, the discussion we had with him and his approach towards the game is fabulous.
"You need someone like him to come here on a tour and play against tough opponents on a different wicket which is never easy. But the way he has gone about it and the character he has shown (makes us) extremely happy.
"Going forward, since we know he is capable of playing all three formats, we need to be smart with his workload management. He has played a lot of domestic cricket and got quality skills out there," Mhambrey said on Friday.

Also Read

WI vs IND 4th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh announce squad, Tanzid Hasan replaces Tamim Iqbal

WI vs IND 4th T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

NZ pacer Trent Boult keen to lift World Cup after misses in 2015, 2019

Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns

ICC World Cup 2023: Renovation works in full swing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Compared to the slow wickets in the Caribbean, the bowling coach is expecting good batting tracks in mainland United States.
"It is a little bit different with the black soil. The kind of soil we get in north of India. It is going to be a good wicket to bat on. The ball will come on to the bat. That is what we saw in the nets. Looks like it is going to be a high-scoring game," he reckoned.
India still trail the West Indies 1-2 in the five-match series but Mhambrey remains confident about his team's chances.
"I'm extremely happy with the way we fought back (in the third T20). In the first two games, I don't think (we) were too far behind. We had the opportunities but unfortunately, we couldn't seize them.
"Had we done that, the results would have been different. So, I'm not worried in that way. We were very much on track, just a couple of instances we lost and couldn't seize (the win).
"But looking at the way we have played that, firstly we know that we have skills to take it forward. With the ability that we have right now in all departments, we tick all the right boxes. So, looking at how we played the last game, it's only one way forward from here and that is up and forward," Mhambrey added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India cricket team India vs West Indies T20 cricket Indian Cricket

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon