Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh announce squad, Tanzid Hasan replaces Tamim Iqbal

Opener Tanzid Hasan received his first call-up to the national team as the Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup on Saturday.

He will be considered along with Mohammad Naim as one of the two opening spots vacated by Tamim Iqbal after Tamim was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back njury.

Tanzid has been brilliant in the last couple of years and has played tremendously well in the recently concluded Emerging Asia Cup, BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin said. He is an attacking opener and could put up runs briskly. We have high hopes on him.

Bangladesh squad



Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh. Standby: Taijul Islam, Saif Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.