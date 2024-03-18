Sensex (    %)
                             
RCB lifts WPL trophy: Check Women's Premier League winner prize money here

Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their 16-year drought and won their first T20 trophy by defeating table-toppers Delhi Capitals in a spirited show by Smriti Mandhana and co

WPL 2024 DC vs RCB Final Highlights Bangalore beat Delhi to lift the trophy. Photo: X

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a prolonged dry spell of trophies for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Smriti Mandhana lifted the curse for the franchise after RCB defeated Delhi Capitals to lift the Women's Premier League (WPL) trophy on March 17. Ending the 16-year trophy-less stint for the RCB, Mandhana's team came out on top of DC in a thrilling finale. Chasing a target of 114 in the trying conditions of Bengaluru, Mandhana and Elyse Perry ensured the first-ever trophy for the franchise.

Here's how much the women earned after their rollicking performance in the second season of WPL:
The winning teams:

RCB received Rs 6 crore as prize money, while runners-up Delhi Capital received Rs 3 crore. 

How much did the orange cap winner get?

RCB's Ellyse Perry won the orange cap for scoring 347 runs in nine matches. The Australian batter hit two 50s and finished with an average of 69.40. She was awarded Rs 5 lakh for her outstanding batting performance.

And the purple cap?

Shreyanka Patil of the champions RCB bagged the purple cap for the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 dismissals to her credit. She was awarded Rs 5 lakh.

During the league phase, the Delhi Capitals had amassed 12 points in 8 matches, while defending champions Mumbai Indians had finished second on the WPL 2024 points table with 10 points. The champions RCB were third in the final league standings before the playoff stage. RCB had outclassed MI in the playoffs before upstaging table-toppers DC in the final.

