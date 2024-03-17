WPL 2024 DC vs RCB final: Delhi metro timing extended till 12:15 AM today

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has extended its timing for train operations in view of the Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournament's final on Sunday.

"To facilitate smooth movement of spectators after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League Final tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Metro service from the adjacent Delhi Gate station (on Violet Line) shall be available till 12.15 am," the DMRC posted on X.









Delighted to work with Hassle-free Metro rides for fans, after a historic #TATAWPLFinal Delighted to work with @OfficialDMRC in making this happen as fans will now be able to conveniently take the Metro as their ride home, after the game, with the final metro leaving as late as 12.15 AM … pic.twitter.com/JFLyhCl4fH March 17, 2024

It said that keeping in mind the safe commute of fans after the WPL final, the Delhi Capitals and the DMRC have come together to ensure that fans going back home after the WPL final can take the metro as late as 12.15 am.



WPL 2024 final is set to be played between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.



Nearest metro station Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium)



1. Delhi Gate

2. ITO

3. Pragati Maidan