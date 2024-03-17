Women's Premier League winners list, runners-up, key stats of WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted their maiden Women's Premier League title after Smriti Mandhana's side defeated Delhi Capitals by 8wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The WPL 2024 title win came a biggest gift for the RCB fans, who have been cheering for the RCB men's team since the start of Indian Premier League.
Meanwhile, for the Delhi Capitals fans, it would be a heartbreak for second time in a row after falling short in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League.
Women's Premier League winners list
|Women’s Premier League winners and runner-ups list and captains
|Season
|Winner
|Runner-ups
|Captain
|2024
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|Smriti Mandhana
|2023
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|Harmanpreet Kaur
Women's Premier League 2024 key stats
Who was the highest run-getter in WPL 2024?
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry emerged as the highest run-getter in Women's Premier League 2024. She hit 341 runs in nine matches, scoring runs at an average of 68.2.
Perry won the orange cap in Women's Premier League 2024
Top 10 batters in Women's Premier League 2024
|Women’s Premier League 2024 highest run-scorers
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|EA Perry (RCB-W)
|9
|9
|4
|347
|66
|69.4
|276
|125.72
|-
|2
|-
|41
|7
|MM Lanning (DC-W)
|9
|9
|-
|331
|60
|36.77
|269
|123.04
|-
|4
|-
|47
|4
|Shafali Verma (DC-W)
|9
|9
|1
|309
|71
|38.62
|197
|156.85
|-
|3
|-
|27
|20
|S Mandhana (RCB-W)
|10
|10
|-
|300
|80
|30
|224
|133.92
|-
|2
|-
|40
|10
|DB Sharma (UPW-W)
|8
|8
|5
|295
|88*
|98.33
|216
|136.57
|-
|3
|-
|34
|8
|BL Mooney (GG-W)
|8
|8
|2
|285
|85*
|47.5
|202
|141.08
|-
|3
|1
|38
|5
|H Kaur (MI-W)
|7
|7
|2
|268
|95*
|53.6
|190
|141.05
|-
|2
|1
|30
|8
|RM Ghosh (RCB-W)
|10
|9
|3
|257
|62
|42.83
|181
|141.98
|-
|2
|-
|31
|10
|JI Rodrigues (DC-W)
|9
|9
|3
|235
|69*
|39.16
|153
|153.59
|-
|2
|2
|26
|8
|A Capsey (DC-W)
|9
|8
|-
|230
|75
|28.75
|183
|125.68
|-
|1
|2
|29
|6
Who was the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024?
RCB's Shreyanka Patil registered highest number of wickets in WPL 2024. Her 4-wicket haul in the final was instrumental in RCB's success and allowing the team to lift maiden title.
Shreyanka won purple cap in WPL 2024.
Top 10 bowlers
|Women’s Premier League 2024 highest wicket-takers
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Shreyana Patil (RCB-W)
|8*
|8
|129
|21.3
|-
|157
|13
|4/12
|12.07
|7.3
|9.92
|2
|-
|Asha Sobhana (RCB-W)
|10*
|10
|156
|26
|-
|185
|12
|5/22
|15.41
|7.11
|13
|-
|1
|Sophie Molineux (RCB-W)
|10*
|10
|228
|38
|-
|278
|12
|3/20
|23.16
|7.31
|19
|-
|-
|Jess Jonassen (DC-W)
|7*
|6
|138
|23
|-
|166
|11
|3/21
|15.09
|7.21
|12.54
|-
|-
|M Kapp (DC-W)
|7*
|7
|168
|28
|2
|176
|11
|3/5
|16
|6.28
|15.27
|-
|-
|S Ecclestone (UPW-W)
|8
|8
|189
|31.3
|-
|207
|11
|3/20
|18.81
|6.57
|17.18
|-
|-
|RP Yadav (DC-W)
|9*
|9
|150
|25
|-
|187
|10
|4/20
|18.7
|7.48
|15
|1
|-
|TP Kanwar (GG-W)
|8
|8
|174
|29
|1
|207
|10
|2/20
|20.7
|7.13
|17.4
|-
|-
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W)
|9
|9
|162
|27
|-
|215
|10
|2/14
|21.5
|7.96
|16.2
|-
|-
|DB Sharma (UPW-W)
|8
|8
|180
|30
|-
|217
|10
|4/19
|21.7
|7.23
|18
|1
|-
Women's Premier League 2023 key stats
Who was the highest run-scorer in WPL 2023?
Meg Lanning was the highest run-scorer in the Women's Premier League 2023 with 345 runs in nine matches. She scored those runs at an average of 49.29.
Top 10 batters
|WPL 2023 highest run-scorers
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals)
|9
|9
|345
|49.29
|139.11
|50
|6
|2
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|10
|332
|66.4
|140.08
|47
|6
|3
|Tahlia McGrath (UP Warriorz)
|9
|8
|302
|50.33
|158.12
|46
|7
|4
|Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|9
|281
|40.14
|135.1
|44
|3
|5
|Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|10
|271
|30.11
|126.05
|33
|10
|6
|Sophie Devine (RCB)
|8
|8
|266
|33.25
|172.73
|32
|13
|7
|Ellyse Perry (RCB)
|8
|8
|253
|42.17
|123.41
|28
|7
|8
|Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz)
|9
|9
|253
|31.62
|141.34
|41
|3
|9
|Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals)
|9
|9
|252
|31.5
|185.29
|32
|13
|10
|Grace Harris (UP Warriorz)
|6
|5
|230
|57.5
|165.47
|29
|9
Who was the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023?
Mumbai Indians' Hayley Mathews was the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023. She took 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.62.
Top 10 bowlers
|WPL 2023 highest wicket-takers
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|34
|204
|16
|12.62
|202
|-
|-
|2
|Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz)
|9
|35.3
|213
|16
|14.69
|235
|1
|-
|3
|Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|32.3
|195
|15
|14
|210
|1
|-
|4
|Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|32.4
|196
|15
|14.07
|211
|-
|-
|5
|Saika Ishaque (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|34.5
|209
|15
|16.27
|244
|1
|-
|6
|Kim Garth (Gujarat Giants)
|7
|25
|150
|11
|17.55
|193
|-
|1
|7
|Shikha Pandey (Delhi Capitals)
|9
|32
|192
|10
|21.1
|211
|-
|-
|8
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians)
|10
|32
|192
|10
|22.8
|228
|-
|-
|9
|Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants)
|8
|27.4
|166
|10
|25.5
|255
|-
|-
|10
|Marizanne Kapp (Delhi Capitals)
|9
|36
|216
|9
|22.89
|206
|-
|1