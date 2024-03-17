Sensex (    %)
                             
Women's Premier League winners list, runners-up, key stats of WPL 2024

Women's Premier League 2024 key stats: Ellyse Perry won the orange cap after hitting most runs in WPL 2024, while her teammate Shreyanka Patil won the purple cap, taking most 13 wickets in WPL 2024.

RCB vs DC final in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to lift WPL 2024 title. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:52 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted their maiden Women's Premier League title after Smriti Mandhana's side defeated Delhi Capitals by 8wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The WPL 2024 title win came a biggest gift for the RCB fans, who have been cheering for the RCB men's team since the start of Indian Premier League.

Meanwhile, for the Delhi Capitals fans, it would be a heartbreak for second time in a row after falling short in the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League. 

Women's Premier League winners list
Women’s Premier League winners and runner-ups list and captains
Season Winner Runner-ups Captain
2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Delhi Capitals (DC) Smriti Mandhana
2023 Mumbai Indians (MI) Delhi Capitals (DC) Harmanpreet Kaur

Women's Premier League 2024 key stats

Who was the highest run-getter in WPL 2024?

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Ellyse Perry emerged as the highest run-getter in Women's Premier League 2024. She hit 341 runs in nine matches, scoring runs at an average of 68.2.

Perry won the orange cap in Women's Premier League 2024

Top 10 batters in Women's Premier League 2024

Women’s Premier League 2024 highest run-scorers
Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
EA Perry (RCB-W) 9 9 4 347 66 69.4 276 125.72 - 2 - 41 7
MM Lanning (DC-W) 9 9 - 331 60 36.77 269 123.04 - 4 - 47 4
Shafali Verma (DC-W) 9 9 1 309 71 38.62 197 156.85 - 3 - 27 20
S Mandhana (RCB-W) 10 10 - 300 80 30 224 133.92 - 2 - 40 10
DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 5 295 88* 98.33 216 136.57 - 3 - 34 8
BL Mooney (GG-W) 8 8 2 285 85* 47.5 202 141.08 - 3 1 38 5
H Kaur (MI-W) 7 7 2 268 95* 53.6 190 141.05 - 2 1 30 8
RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 10 9 3 257 62 42.83 181 141.98 - 2 - 31 10
JI Rodrigues (DC-W) 9 9 3 235 69* 39.16 153 153.59 - 2 2 26 8
A Capsey (DC-W) 9 8 - 230 75 28.75 183 125.68 - 1 2 29 6


Who was the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2024?

RCB's Shreyanka Patil registered highest number of wickets in WPL 2024. Her 4-wicket haul in the final was instrumental in RCB's success and allowing the team to lift maiden title.

Shreyanka won purple cap in WPL 2024.

Top 10 bowlers 

Women’s Premier League 2024 highest wicket-takers
Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Shreyana Patil (RCB-W) 8* 8 129 21.3 - 157 13 4/12 12.07 7.3 9.92 2 -
Asha Sobhana (RCB-W) 10* 10 156 26 - 185 12 5/22 15.41 7.11 13 - 1
Sophie Molineux (RCB-W) 10* 10 228 38 - 278 12 3/20 23.16 7.31 19 - -
Jess Jonassen (DC-W) 7* 6 138 23 - 166 11 3/21 15.09 7.21 12.54 - -
M Kapp (DC-W) 7* 7 168 28 2 176 11 3/5 16 6.28 15.27 - -
S Ecclestone (UPW-W) 8 8 189 31.3 - 207 11 3/20 18.81 6.57 17.18 - -
RP Yadav (DC-W) 9* 9 150 25 - 187 10 4/20 18.7 7.48 15 1 -
TP Kanwar (GG-W) 8 8 174 29 1 207 10 2/20 20.7 7.13 17.4 - -
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 9 9 162 27 - 215 10 2/14 21.5 7.96 16.2 - -
DB Sharma (UPW-W) 8 8 180 30 - 217 10 4/19 21.7 7.23 18 1 -



Women's Premier League 2023 key stats

Who was the highest run-scorer in WPL 2023?

Meg Lanning was the highest run-scorer in the Women's Premier League 2023 with 345 runs in nine matches. She scored those runs at an average of 49.29.

Delhi Capitals' Meg Lanning was the orange cap winner during the inaugural edition of WPL.

Top 10 batters

WPL 2023 highest run-scorers
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals) 9 9 345 49.29 139.11 50 6
2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians) 10 10 332 66.4 140.08 47 6
3 Tahlia McGrath (UP Warriorz) 9 8 302 50.33 158.12 46 7
4 Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians) 10 9 281 40.14 135.1 44 3
5 Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians) 10 10 271 30.11 126.05 33 10
6 Sophie Devine (RCB) 8 8 266 33.25 172.73 32 13
7 Ellyse Perry (RCB) 8 8 253 42.17 123.41 28 7
8 Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) 9 9 253 31.62 141.34 41 3
9 Shafali Verma (Delhi Capitals) 9 9 252 31.5 185.29 32 13
10 Grace Harris (UP Warriorz) 6 5 230 57.5 165.47 29 9

 
Who was the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians' Hayley Mathews was the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023. She took 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.62. 

Hayley Mathews won purple cap in Women's Premier League 2024.

Top 10 bowlers

WPL 2023 highest wicket-takers
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Hayley Matthews (Mumbai Indians) 10 34 204 16 12.62 202 - -
2 Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz) 9 35.3 213 16 14.69 235 1 -
3 Issy Wong (Mumbai Indians) 10 32.3 195 15 14 210 1 -
4 Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians) 10 32.4 196 15 14.07 211 - -
5 Saika Ishaque (Mumbai Indians) 10 34.5 209 15 16.27 244 1 -
6 Kim Garth (Gujarat Giants) 7 25 150 11 17.55 193 - 1
7 Shikha Pandey (Delhi Capitals) 9 32 192 10 21.1 211 - -
8 Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians) 10 32 192 10 22.8 228 - -
9 Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants) 8 27.4 166 10 25.5 255 - -
10 Marizanne Kapp (Delhi Capitals) 9 36 216 9 22.89 206 - 1

