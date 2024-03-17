WPL 2024 final, DC vs RCB: Perry, Shreyanka star in RCB's maiden title win

After years' of heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bangalore's fans have finally got a chance to cheer as the franchise has now won a title. But not the men's but the women's team-led by Smriti Mandhana did theunthinkable, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in the summit clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday (March 17). What the men's team have not realised in 16 years of franchise cricket, Smriti Mandhana's side has done in the second season of Women's Premier League. India senior batter Virat Kohli was quick to congratulate the women's team captain via video call.

Chasing the modest 114-run target, RCB were off to a sedate start, scoring just 25 runs in the first six overs. Shikha Pandey provided Delhi the first breakthrough as she trapped Sophie Devine in front of wicket.

With required rate being run-a-ball, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry played cautiously, hitting some odd boundaries in the process. But their over-cautious approach results in Mandhana's wicket, who lost her wicket in order to hit big runs.

Minnu Mani claimed the wicket Mandhana, who scored 31 runs off 39 balls, hitting three fours.

Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry, then, ensured no more hiccups and the latter has sealed the game with a boundary. With 347 runs in nine games, Perry emerged as highest run-getter in WPL 2024, thus winnning the orange cap.

Perry's teammate, Shreyanka Patil won the purple cap, claiming 13 wickets in 8 matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (T: 114 runs from 20 ovs) BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Smriti Mandhana (c) c Reddy b Mani 31 39 58 3 0 79.48 Sophie Devine lbw b Pandey 32 27 32 5 1 118.51 Ellyse Perry not out 35 37 44 4 0 94.59 Richa Ghosh † not out 17 14 17 2 0 121.42 Extras 0 TOTAL 19.3 Ov (RR: 5.89) 115/2 BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s Marizanne Kapp 4 0 20 0 5 13 3 Alice Capsey 3 0 13 0 4.33 8 1 Shikha Pandey 4 0 11 1 2.75 13 0 Radha Yadav 1 0 18 0 18 2 3 Arundhati Reddy 3.3 0 26 0 7.42 7 4 Jess Jonassen 2 0 15 0 7.5 3 2 Minnu Mani 2 0 12 1 6 3 1

Shafali sent RCB bowler for a leatherhunt all round the park. She started her power-hitting with a six off Sophie Molineux in the second over. She came on ever-hard on compatriot Renuka Singh, hitting her for a six off the first ball in her second over.

In that over (4th) Renuka conceded 19 runs. The Delhi openers didn't look back after the 4th over as they stitched a fifty-run stand in the next five deliveries with Shafali doing the bulk of the scoring.

Delhi were high and running, putting 61 runs in the powerplay and when it seemed 2023 IPL runner-ups were on the way to score in excess of 190 runs, Molineux's triple strike derailed the DC's surge.

Shafali was caught at deep mid-wicket in search of a big hit while Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey gifted their wicket as Delhi slumped from the advantageous position.

The triple wicket over from Molineux brought RCB back in the game and she along with the other two spinners kept DC's run flow in check. In the seven overs after the first time-out break (6th over), Delhi scored only 19 runs for 4 wickets, managing 80-4 at the board.

In the process, DC also lost the wicket of captain Lanning, who was trapped in front of the wicket by Shreyanka Patil.

Delhi never recovered after the triple wicket maiden and finally got bundled out of 113 runs with nine balls to spare.

Mandhana also used her bowling resources with great effect and used the dual nature of wicket by opting for spinners. She didn't use the pacer after the powerplay.

The RCB's spin quartet -- Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana -- bowled 14 overs among them and conceded just 62 runs, taking nine wickets.





Delhi Capitals Women (20 ovs maximum) BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Meg Lanning (c) lbw b Patil 23 23 46 3 0 100 Shafali Verma c Wareham b Molineux 44 27 31 2 3 162.96 Jemimah Rodrigues b Molineux 0 2 1 0 0 0 Alice Capsey b Molineux 0 1 1 0 0 0 Marizanne Kapp c Devine b Sobhana 8 16 20 0 0 50 Jess Jonassen c Mandhana b Sobhana 3 11 11 0 0 27.27 Radha Yadav run out (Molineux) 12 9 15 2 0 133.33 Minnu Mani lbw b Patil 5 3 4 1 0 166.66 Arundhati Reddy b Patil 10 13 16 0 0 76.92 Shikha Pandey not out 5 5 10 0 0 100 Taniya Bhatia † c †Ghosh b Patil 0 1 2 0 0 0 Extras (w 3) 3 TOTAL 18.3 Ov (RR: 6.10) 113 BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s Renuka Singh 2 0 28 0 14 1 2 1 Sophie Molineux 4 0 20 3 5 9 0 1 Ellyse Perry 2 0 14 0 7 6 1 1 Sophie Devine 1 0 9 0 9 3 2 0 Georgia Wareham 3 0 16 0 5.33 8 2 0 Shreyanka Patil 3.3 0 12 4 3.42 10 0 0 Asha Sobhana 3 0 14 2 4.66 8 1 0 Shreyanka Patil was the chief destructor with the ball, taking four wickets in 3.3 Overs.

