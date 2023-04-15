close

Record-breaking reach in Hindi speaking markets for IPL 2023: Disney Star

Overall, the broadcaster clocked a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first ten matches of the T20 tournament

BS Web Team New Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Score. Photo: Sportzpics

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings (Photo: Sportzpics)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Disney Star witnessed 20.4 crore viewers tuning in from Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) for the first 10 matches of the Indian Premier League, which is an increase of 29.5 per cent in comparison to the previous edition, the company said in a statement. 
Quoting data from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the official TV broadcaster of IPL, said that the HSM regions clocked 4,380 crore minutes as watch time, up 25 per cent. 

Overall, the broadcaster clocked a cumulative reach of 30.7 crore viewers for the first ten matches of the T20 tournament.
The significant centers for growth in HSM markets included UP, Bihar, MP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Haryana. Moreover, the South markets also witnessed a growth of 21 per cent on year, with AP/Telangana witnessing a 33 per cent consumption growth and Karnataka recording a 30 per cent growth, clocking 680 crore minutes for the first 10 matches, highest ever consumption (other than Covid years) in IPL history. 

"Our feeds have been designed to bring fans closer to the game and provide an engaging experience. We have created surround programming for each language, keeping their unique culture in mind and this has helped us connect with fans in different parts of the country and provide them with an experience that is tailored to their needs,” a Star Sports spokesperson said.

Topics : IPL | sports | Cricket | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

