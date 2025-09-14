Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Rohit, Kohli not included in India A squad for 50-over games vs Australia A

Rohit, Kohli not included in India A squad for 50-over games vs Australia A

Opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh were included in the India A squad for the second and third one-day matches against Australia A

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With India set to tour Australia for a three-match One-Day International series, there were talks that senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might feature in the India A vs Australia A matches in Kanpur.
 
However, the names of the two stalwarts were missing when the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the India A squad on Sunday.
 
Opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh were included in the India A squad for the second and third one-day matches against Australia A, while Rajat Patidar has been named captain. The senior selection panel of the BCCI also named Tilak Varma and Harshit Rana for the final two fixtures.
 
 
All four players are currently in the UAE for the Asia Cup and will join the India A side after the tournament concludes on September 28.
 
Series details

The two A teams will face off in a three-match 50-over series at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium, scheduled shortly after the completion of their two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow.
 
Patidar will lead India A in the first one-dayer on September 30, while Tilak Varma will take over captaincy duties for the remaining two matches.
 
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has picked 13 players for the opening game, with 15-member squads named for the second and third fixtures. Delhi batter Priyansh Arya and pacer Simarjeet Singh will feature only in the first match. 
Australia Men's A Tour of India (One-Day)
No. Day Date Match Time Venue
1 Tue 30/09/25 1st One-Day 13:30:00 Kanpur
2 Fri 03/10/25 2nd One-Day 13:30:00 Kanpur
3 Sun 05/10/25 3rd One-Day 13:30:00 Kanpur
 
India A squads
 
1st One-day match (Sep 30): 
Rajat Patidar (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.
 
2nd and 3rd One-dayers: 
Tilak Varma (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

