India vs Australia hockey: 2nd match live time, streaming, telecast details

India vs Australia hockey: 2nd match live time, streaming, telecast details

India will draw inspiration from their historic 3-2 triumph over Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics, their first Olympic victory against the Aussies since the 1972 Munich Games.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

The Indian men’s hockey team will take on Australia in the second fixture of their four-match series on Saturday, August 16, at the Perth Hockey Stadium. After a disappointing start to the tour, India will be eager to bounce back and level the series.
 
In the opening encounter, held on Independence Day 2025, India suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the hosts. Facing the fifth-ranked team in the world, India, currently ranked seventh, will be aiming to put in a stronger performance in the second clash.
 
The two sides are no strangers to each other, having recently met during the FIH Pro League 2024–25 in Europe, where Australia edged out India in both matches by a narrow 3-2 margin. Despite those losses, India will draw inspiration from their historic 3-2 triumph over Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics, their first Olympic victory against the Aussies since the 1972 Munich Games.
 
 
With pride and momentum on the line, India will look to bring their best game to Perth as the series heats up. 

India vs Australia hockey head-to-head
 
Matches Played: 146
India Won: 25
Australia Won: 98
Matches Drawn: 23
 
India hockey squad for Australia series 2025
 
Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karker.
 
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sanjay, Amit Rohidas,Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jugraj Singh,Poovanna C.
 
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Sing.
 
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh,Selvam Karthi Aditya Lalage.
 

India vs Australia 2nd match live time, IND vs AUS hockey live streaming in India

 
When will the second hockey match between India and Australia take place?
The India vs Australia 2nd hockey match will take place on August 16, 2025.
 
When will the second hockey match between India and Australia begin?
India vs Australia 2nd hockey match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
 
What is the venue of IND vs AUS 2nd hockey match in Australia?
Perth Stadium will host India vs Australia 2nd hockey match.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia hockey match in India?
As of now, the broadcast partner for the India vs Australia hockey match has not been revealed. (This space will be updated in due course)
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd hockey match in India?
The live streaming partner for the India vs Australia hockey matches has not been revealed yet. (This space will be updated in due course)

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

