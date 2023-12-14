Sensex (1.34%)
Shoaib Bashir mistakenly ignored Brendon McCullum's England selection call

A few days ago, when young England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir saw a missed call from a New Zealand dialling code number, he ignored it thinking it could be from "anyone random"

Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley picked in England Test squad for India tour. Photo: England cricket

Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley picked in England Test squad for India tour. Photo: England cricket

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
A few days ago, when young England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir saw a missed call from a New Zealand dialling code number, he ignored it thinking it could be from "anyone random".
All of six first class matches old, Bashir couldn't even imagine in his wildest dream that the number belonged to former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum and the England red-ball coach was calling him to give him some exciting news.
"I was like Who is this? It could be anyone random'," Bashir told 'The Telegraph'.
Bashir's inclusion in the 16-member Test squad for the tour of India on Monday came as a surprise to everyone including the off-spinner himself.
It wasn't until McCullum reached out to him on WhatsApp that Bashir responded.
"I didn't think it was someone winding me up, and I didn't think much of it until it hit me. Then I was like, Wow, it's Baz'.
"Honestly, I can't put it into words now, and it's been two or three days. It's just so special. I'm delighted to have an opportunity it is crazy, crazy news," he said.
England will play five Tests in India as part of their ICC World Test Championships cycle starting in Hyderabad on January 25.
Looking forward to a gruelling sojourn to the subcontinent, Bashir is ready with his bag full of tricks. Apart from that, England will bank on his six foot four inch-tall frame and vast hands to help him generate bounce and bowl with control.
"I've got the off-spinner, the undercutter, a side-spinner and an arm ball. And I am working on a Carrom ball, too. So, I've got a few, and I think they would work quite nicely in India.
The 20-year-old has snared 10 wickets in his fledgling first-class career since making his professional debut in June for Somerset.
He was part of England Lions' trip to the UAE, where he got to spend time with coaches and former players Graeme Swann and Andrew Flintoff.
"Legends. Such good lads. You look at them and you're reminiscing on these old thoughts of them taking poles, whacking the ball. It's just unbelievable. To be working with them now is incredible," Bashir said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : England cricket team Brendon McCullum India vs England Test Cricket

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

