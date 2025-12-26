Friday, December 26, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Shreyas Iyer arrives at BCCI's CoE, eyes full fitness ahead of NZ series

Shreyas Iyer arrives at BCCI's CoE, eyes full fitness ahead of NZ series

With the New Zealand ODI series starting January 11, Iyer's participation hinges entirely on his CoE assessment reports

Shreyas Iyer

India's Shreyas Iyer reacts after sustaining an injury while taking the catch of Australia's Alex Carey during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia, in Sydney, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shreyas Iyer’s comeback trail has entered its most critical checkpoint. India’s ODI vice-captain has arrived at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to complete the final stage of his recovery and undergo high-intensity workload assessments. The injury, suffered during an ODI in Australia in October, cut short his 2025 season and kept him out of competitive action for months.
 
Recent rehabilitation blocks in Mumbai — including pain-free batting sessions and clean scans — have indicated a smooth healing process and boosted confidence within the medical unit. Yet, the federation has remained clear that promising progress must now convert into proven match fitness.
 
 
With the New Zealand ODI series starting January 11, Iyer’s participation hinges entirely on his CoE assessment reports, expected over the next few days. His arrival signals ambition and readiness to grind, but the final decision will rest solely on physical resilience, not timelines.

The fall that forced a rethink

The injury occurred while Iyer dived to intercept a catch in Australia, landing awkwardly and causing a spleen laceration that triggered internal bleeding. He required urgent hospital care, followed by a procedure to control the damage. While the injury ruled him out immediately, it also reshaped his recovery mindset. Instead of chasing return dates, Iyer embraced a staged approach built on load tolerance, controlled intensity and symptom-free repetition.
 
His rehab began cautiously, with restricted movement and monitored mobility work. Over time, it progressed into timed stroke-play drills, short sprint repeats, wicket-to-wicket movement bursts and fitness blocks designed to rebuild confidence in impact and motion. Those tracking his recovery have indicated that his discipline during this phase has stood out — a shift that CoE experts believe is crucial for long-term durability.

Scans clean, nets pain-free

Iyer recently completed multiple light batting sessions in Mumbai, all without pain, fatigue spikes or movement restrictions. Medical scans and bloodwork raised no concerns, reinforcing the belief that the healing process is on course. Physios and batting coaches have communicated internally that his stroke timing, core engagement and range of motion have steadily improved.
 
Still, the CoE team has maintained a firm internal stance: pain-free batting is encouraging, but international cricket demands a body that can endure match-style intensity across overs, movement bursts, reactive dives and accumulated fatigue. Healing is one milestone. Match resilience is the next — and the only one that matters now.

Bengaluru: The proof ground

At the CoE, Iyer will face a structured, multi-layered fitness review. This includes fresh imaging, cardiovascular benchmarks, acceleration-deceleration repeats, endurance profiling and simulation-based net sessions. His batting workload will be monitored for intensity variance, recovery time, heart-rate thresholds and movement reactivity after shot completion. The aim is simple — test match durability under controlled stress, then repeat it.
 
Insiders at the CoE have suggested indirectly that his availability for the New Zealand ODIs is uncertain at this stage. The next 4–5 days of simulation data, net intensity and physical tolerance will guide selectors. The federation has made it clear internally that no comeback will be stamped until all metrics confirm total readiness.

Caution before commitment

The federation’s approach has been deliberate. Doctors and performance staff have communicated that a rushed return could cost more than a delayed one, especially with 2026 poised to be a defining ODI year. India’s packed schedule demands players who are durable for the long haul, not just fit for selection in the moment.
 
A senior voice within the recovery loop has expressed indirectly that if Iyer completes all checks without discomfort, there is no cricketing reason to delay his return. But until the body validates the mind, the call will remain open.

A comeback built quietly

India’s ODI middle order could gain from Iyer’s ability to shift tempo in pressure phases and manage spin-pace transitions. But for now, his comeback story is being written quietly — in nets, monitoring rooms and simulation blocks, not in noise.
 
His arrival in Bengaluru reflects hunger and intent. The decision to return will reflect proof. And that is exactly how Indian cricket wants it.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

