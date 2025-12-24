Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit lights up Jaipur with majestic 155

Rohit Sharma smashes a dazzling 155 as Mumbai thrash Sikkim in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur. A packed Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnesses the Hitman's masterclass.

Anish Kumar
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Rohit Sharma turned a routine Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture into a spectacle on a warm December afternoon, smashing a breathtaking 155 to power Mumbai to a commanding eight-wicket win over Sikkim in a Group C match. Playing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the former India captain delivered a masterclass in strokeplay that transformed a weekday domestic match into a near-festival for the city’s cricket lovers.
 
According to media reports, more than 20,000 spectators streamed into the ground on Christmas Eve, drawn by the chance to watch Rohit bat in person — and they were rewarded handsomely. From the moment Mumbai began their chase of 237, it was clear the day belonged to the ‘Hitman’. What followed was an exhibition of timing, power and range, as Rohit dismantled an inexperienced Sikkim bowling attack with ease and authority. 
 
 
Earlier, Sikkim put up a respectable 236 for seven from their 50 overs, a total that at least gave the crowd hope of seeing Rohit bat for long. Ashish Thapa anchored the innings with a solid 79 off 87 balls, while K Sai Satwik and Kranthi Kumar chipped in with 34 each. Robin Limboo added late impetus with an unbeaten 31. For Mumbai, Shardul Thakur led the bowling effort with figures of two for 19, while Musheer Khan and Shams Mulani picked up a wicket apiece to keep Sikkim in check. 
Sikkim (50 ovs maximum)
Batting   R B 4s 6s SR
K Sai Satwik b Kotian 34 55 4 0 61.81
Amit Rajera c †Tamore b Deshpande 0 2 0 0 0
Ashish Thapa † c Mulani b Thakur 79 87 8 0 90.8
Kranthi Kumar lbw b Thakur 34 52 2 0 65.38
Gurinder Singh lbw b Mulani 17 35 0 0 48.57
Robin Limboo not out 31 41 2 1 75.6
Palzor Tamang c Khan b Musheer Khan 10 15 1 0 66.66
Ankur Malik run out (Deshpande) 9 11 0 0 81.81
Lee Yong Lepcha (c) not out 1 2 0 0 50
Extras (b 2, lb 4, w 15) 21
Total 50 Ov (RR: 4.72) 236/7
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s
Shardul Thakur 6 0 19 2 3.16 -
Tushar Deshpande 8 0 32 1 4 -
Tanush Kotian 9 0 63 1 7 -
Sylvester D’Souza 7 0 28 0 4 -
Shams Mulani 10 0 51 1 5.1 -
Musheer Khan 10 1 37 1 3.7 -
 
By the time Sikkim’s innings ended, the stands were packed, the buzz unmistakable. Fans who had skipped work, college and daily routines sensed something special was brewing. Once Rohit walked out to open alongside Angkrish Raghuvanshi, chants of “Mumbai chaa Rajaa Rohit Sharma” echoed around the venue.

Rohit began watchfully, but it did not take long for him to shift gears. A trademark swivel pull behind square off Kranthi Kumar signalled the start of the onslaught. From there, the shots flowed freely — lofted drives straight down the ground, authoritative pulls, and even audacious sweeps against the seamers. The Sikkim bowlers, visibly overawed, erred in length too often, feeding Rohit’s strengths.
 
His century came off just 62 balls, greeted by a roar that rolled across the Pink City. The celebration was understated — a brief raise of the bat — before he resumed his assault. Rohit brought up 150 in 91 deliveries, underlining the ease with which he was scoring. By the time he departed for 155 off 94 balls, having struck 18 fours and nine sixes, the contest was all but over. His innings ended when a wide delivery from Kranthi Kumar took a faint edge, but by then, the crowd had already witnessed more than enough magic.
 
Raghuvanshi played the supporting role with a patient 38, while Musheer Khan (27 not out) and Sarfaraz Khan (eight not out) ensured there were no hiccups as Mumbai chased down the target in just 30.3 overs, finishing on 237 for two.
 
Beyond the result, the match served as a reminder of Rohit Sharma’s enduring pull and relevance. This was not about selection debates or administrative directives. It was about a star reconnecting with fans, delivering joy through cricket in its purest form. As spectators filtered out, satisfied and smiling, one chant lingered in the air: “Dal Baati Choorma, Rohit Sharma Soorma.” 
Mumbai (T: 237 runs from 50 ovs)
Batting   R B 4s 6s SR
Angkrish Raghuvanshi lbw b Ankur Malik 38 58 4 0 65.51
Rohit Sharma c †Thapa b Kranthi Kumar 155 94 18 9 164.89
Musheer Khan not out 27 26 2 0 103.84
Sarfaraz Khan not out 8 5 1 0 160
Extras (b 1, w 8) 9
Total 30.3 Ov (RR: 7.77) 237/2
Bowling O M R W ECON 0s
Palzor Tamang 5 2 28 0 5.6 -
Kranthi Kumar 6 0 60 1 10 -
Gurinder Singh 5 0 37 0 7.4 -
Abishek Kumar 4 0 24 0 6 -
Ankur Malik 4 0 41 1 10.25 -
Md Saptulla 4 0 26 0 6.5 -
Lee Yong Lepcha 2.3 0 20 0 8 -
 

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

