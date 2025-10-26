Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sophie Devine gets emotional after falling short in her retirement match

Sophie Devine gets emotional after falling short in her retirement match

While the result was disappointing, Devine found solace in celebrating the journey she began 19 years ago

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The end of an era came quietly but emotionally as New Zealand captain Sophie Devine played her final One-Day International at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The 36-year-old, renowned for her all-round brilliance and fearless leadership, bid farewell after an eight-wicket defeat to England in Visakhapatnam.
 
While the result was disappointing, Devine found solace in celebrating the journey she began 19 years ago. Known for her inspiring fight against Type 1 diabetes and her contributions to the growth of the women’s game, Devine leaves behind a legacy that transcends statistics. As she walked off for the final time, both England and New Zealand players formed a guard of honour, marking the farewell of one of cricket’s most influential ambassadors. 
 

A career of resilience

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 15, Devine’s cricket journey was shaped by both courage and discipline. She often carried medical essentials onto the field and managed her glucose levels between overs. Yet, her determination never wavered.
 
Devine once described her diabetes battle as a reminder of her strength, insisting it made her “appreciate the little victories.” She not only adapted to the demands of an elite career but redefined expectations for athletes with medical conditions, serving as a role model for young sportspeople worldwide.

Bittersweet farewell in Visakhapatnam

Emotions filled the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium as Devine led the White Ferns for the last time. England dominated proceedings, dismissing New Zealand for 168 before chasing the target comfortably. Devine contributed 23 runs before falling to a sharp delivery from Nat Sciver-Brunt’s bowling.
 
Despite the defeat, her composure stood out — she accepted the applause of both sides with a wave and a smile. England’s players gifted her a commemorative jersey, while teammates Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu shared a tearful embrace at the boundary rope.

Devine reflects on her journey

In her post-match interview, Devine admitted the farewell didn’t unfold as she had dreamt but expressed deep gratitude for the sport. She acknowledged England’s superior performance, saying they “executed their plans perfectly.” Reflecting on her emotions, she noted that announcing her retirement earlier helped her “process everything and truly enjoy the occasion.” Devine also called her final outing with Bates “really special,” as the two legends shared the field one last time. Beyond cricketing accomplishments, Devine said her greatest takeaway was the friendships and memories built over two decades.

An inspiring legacy continues

Devine leaves international cricket with more than 4,000 ODI runs, nine centuries, and over 100 wickets, cementing her place among New Zealand’s finest. Under her captaincy, the White Ferns won the 2022 T20 World Cup — a landmark triumph that defined her leadership era. She remains a symbol of progress for women’s cricket, helping inspire participation across New Zealand and beyond.
 
Even in retirement, Devine hinted she isn’t stepping away completely, joking that she’ll “still be around, annoying people at grounds.” For fans and players alike, Sophie Devine’s farewell wasn’t an ending — it was a tribute to an enduring spirit built on grit, grace, and unwavering love for the game.

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

