ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will enter its end game with the start of semifinal stage matches on Wednesday, October 29. England will lock horns with South Africa in the first semifinal at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, while defending champions Australia face hosts India at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30. Australia remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament, while India earned their spot after a crucial win over New Zealand. England’s consistent form and South Africa’s powerful displays promise a thrilling opening clash. The winners will battle for ultimate glory in the final on November 2 in Navi Mumbai.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Qualified teams
- Australia
- England
- South Africa
- India
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Venue
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Time (Local)
|Wed, Oct 29 2025
|1st Semi-Final
|Guwahati, Barsapara Cricket Stadium
|England Women
|South Africa Women
|3:00 PM
|Thu, Oct 30 2025
|2nd Semi-Final
|Navi Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|Australia Women
|India Women
|3:00 PM
|Sun, Nov 2 2025
|Final
|Navi Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|TBC
|TBC
|3:00 PM
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full squads
Australia – Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
England – Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
South Africa – Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserves: Miane Smit
India – Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details
When will ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal matches begin?
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will start on Wednesday, October 29, with semifinal 1 between England and South Africa.
When will India play their semifinal match in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?
India will face defending champions Australia in semifinal 2 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 30.
What time will the toss for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal matches take place?
The toss for both semifinal matches of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
What time will ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal matches begin?
Both ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will begin at 3 PM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal matches in India?
The live telecast of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will be available on Star Sports Network for fans in India.
Where to watch live streaming of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal matches in India?
The live streaming of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for fans in India.