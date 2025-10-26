Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

The live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will be available on Star Sports Network for fans in India

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will enter its end game with the start of semifinal stage matches on Wednesday, October 29. England will lock horns with South Africa in the first semifinal at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, while defending champions Australia face hosts India at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30. Australia remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament, while India earned their spot after a crucial win over New Zealand. England’s consistent form and South Africa’s powerful displays promise a thrilling opening clash. The winners will battle for ultimate glory in the final on November 2 in Navi Mumbai. 
 

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Qualified teams

  • Australia
  • England
  • South Africa
  • India

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full schedule

Date Stage Venue Team 1 Team 2 Time (Local)
Wed, Oct 29 2025 1st Semi-Final Guwahati, Barsapara Cricket Stadium England Women South Africa Women 3:00 PM
Thu, Oct 30 2025 2nd Semi-Final Navi Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Australia Women India Women 3:00 PM
Sun, Nov 2 2025 Final Navi Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy TBC TBC 3:00 PM

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full squads

Australia – Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham
 
England – Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Also Read

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine retires from international cricket; White Ferns pay tribute

Australian women's cricket team

One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs SA-W playing 11, live streaming

Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana smashes 100 vs NZ, nears record for most WODI centuries

 
South Africa – Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserves: Miane Smit
 
India – Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When will ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal matches begin? 
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will start on Wednesday, October 29, with semifinal 1 between England and South Africa.
 
When will India play their semifinal match in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? 
India will face defending champions Australia in semifinal 2 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 30.
 
What time will the toss for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal matches take place? 
The toss for both semifinal matches of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
 
What time will ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal matches begin? 
Both ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will begin at 3 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal matches in India? 
The live telecast of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will be available on Star Sports Network for fans in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal matches in India?
The live streaming of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for fans in India.

More From This Section

IND vs BAN

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

Shan Masood

Shan Masood quits as PAK Test captain, joins PCB as Int'l consultant

Harry Brook

Harry Brook's brilliant 135 rescues ENG from collapse in Mount Maunganui

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches full schedule

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Topics : ICC Women's World Cup Australia cricket team India cricket team England cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon