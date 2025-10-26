Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / South Africa ODIs will decide Rohit-Kohli's future in the team: Gill

South Africa ODIs will decide Rohit-Kohli's future in the team: Gill

Gill clarified that no formal discussions had taken place yet regarding the duo's playing schedule in the coming months

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill opens up about KOhli-Rohit future

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill believes that the upcoming South Africa series will play a key role in shaping the immediate future of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, especially now that the two stalwarts are limited to one format. Speaking after India’s emphatic nine-wicket win against Australia in the final ODI, Gill remarked that the management would take a decision on how to ensure both players remain match-ready once the South Africa series concludes.
 
Kohli and Rohit signed off the Australia ODIs in style — Kohli with an unbeaten 74 and Rohit with a commanding 121* — guiding India to a comfortable victory in the dead rubber. For Gill, their performance was a reminder that the veterans still have plenty to offer. 
 

Decision on workload balance after South Africa series

Gill clarified that no formal discussions had taken place yet regarding the duo’s playing schedule in the coming months. However, he hinted that clarity would emerge after the South Africa ODIs, which end on December 6.
 
“We haven’t talked about it yet,” Gill said when asked about the plans for the senior players. He explained that once the South Africa series wraps up, there would be a significant break before the New Zealand ODIs starting January 11, 2026. “I think once the South Africa series is over, we’ll see how to keep the players in touch. Then I think a decision will be taken,” he added.

Also Read

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer forced to stay back in Sydney; Reddy available for T20Is

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

IND vs BAN

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India vs Bangladesh playing 11, live streaming

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Gill heaps praise on Rohit-Virat for their match-winning knock in Sydney

Rohit and Kohli during 3rd ODI in Sydney vs Australia

Rohit-Kohli set to return in action next on November 30 vs South Africa

 
With only six more ODIs remaining this season — three each against South Africa and New Zealand — ensuring enough game time for Rohit and Kohli remains a priority.

Domestic cricket could fill the gap

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over competition, begins on December 24, and both Rohit and Kohli are expected to feature for their respective state teams to stay in rhythm. The tournament could serve as an ideal platform for the duo to maintain their competitive edge before the New Zealand series begins.

“A treat to watch them bat”

For Gill, captaining a side that includes two modern-day greats is an experience in itself. The 25-year-old admitted that watching Rohit and Kohli chase down totals with ease was nothing short of inspiring.
 
“They’ve been doing this for 15 years,” Gill said, noting that as a captain, seeing them dominate was reassuring. He added that hearing the sound of the ball off their bats reminded him of their class and experience.
 
The young skipper also said that the pair embodies what the team preaches in meetings — that set batters must finish games. “They’re walking the talk,” he observed, praising the duo’s consistency and hunger even after years at the top.
 
As India prepare for their next challenge, all eyes will be on how the management decides to balance the experience of Rohit and Kohli with the team’s long-term goals. The South Africa ODIs could be the first step in defining that roadmap.

More From This Section

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine retires from international cricket; White Ferns pay tribute

Shan Masood

Shan Masood quits as PAK Test captain, joins PCB as Int'l consultant

Harry Brook

Harry Brook's brilliant 135 rescues ENG from collapse in Mount Maunganui

Australian women's cricket team

One arrested in the Australia women's players molestation case in Indore

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2 matches full schedule

Ranji Trophy 2025 Round 2: Full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Cricket News India cricket team South Africa cricket team India vs South Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon