England rewrite old scars: India concede 600+ runs first time since 2014

England rewrite old scars: India concede 600+ runs first time since 2014

This marks the first time in eleven years that India has conceded more than 600 runs in a Test innings. The last instance came back in 2014 against New Zealand in Wellington.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

The opening session on Day 4 of the 4th Test between England and India saw a ruthless display from the Three Lions, who surged past the 600-run mark under overcast Manchester skies, courtesy of Ben Stokes' 14th Test hundred. The hosts ended the session with a commanding 311-run lead, having been bowled out for a mammoth 669 in their first innings.
 
India concede 600+ runs after 11 years
 
This marks the first time in eleven years that India has conceded more than 600 runs in a Test innings. The last instance came back in 2014 against New Zealand in Wellington.
 
 
Brendon McCullum's triple hundred, paired with centuries by BJ Watling (124) and Jimmy Neesham (137*), had handed India a massive blow then, as New Zealand declared their innings at 680/8.
 
On Day 4, England looked in no mood to take things slow. Despite losing a wicket early in the session, with Liam Dawson getting cleaned up, it was skipper Ben Stokes who shifted gears after reaching his century, propelling England past the 600-run mark.

The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar found no luck in the middle, with Stokes going after the bowling right before drinks. His big hits were met with roaring applause from the spirited England fans at Old Trafford. 
 
Stokes was leading from the front, playing a true captain’s knock, and in the process, became the first English captain to register both a five-wicket haul and a Test century in the same match.
 
Jadeja was brought into the attack after drinks in the hope of a breakthrough spell, but the pitch offered little turn, turning the conditions further in favour of the batters.
 
Stokes continued with intent, eager to extend England’s lead. He was committed to preserving his wicket while also finding boundaries, helping his side reach 650 inside 155 overs. When the lead crossed the 300-run mark, Stokes launched a massive six before eventually falling for 141.
 
England's innings finally came to an end at 669, with Jadeja dismissing Brydon Carse to claim the last wicket. The hosts now hold a commanding 311-run lead, putting them in a strong position to push for a possible innings victory in Manchester.  England 1st Innings scorecard: 
England 1st Innings scorecard
669-10 (157.1 ov) CRR:4.26
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Zak Crawley c KL Rahul b R Jadeja 84 113 13 1 74.34  
Ben Duckett c (sub D Jurel) b A Kamboj 94 100 13 0 94  
Ollie Pope c KL Rahul b W Sundar 71 128 7 0 55.47  
Joe Root st (sub D Jurel) b R Jadeja 150 248 14 0 60.48  
Harry Brook st (sub D Jurel) b W Sundar 3 12 0 0 25  
Ben Stokes (C) c S Sudharsan b R Jadeja 141 198 11 3 71.21  
Jamie Smith (WK) c (sub D Jurel) b J Bumrah 9 19 1 0 47.37  
Liam Dawson b J Bumrah 26 65 3 0 40  
Chris Woakes b M Siraj 4 17 0 0 23.53  
Brydon Carse c M Siraj b R Jadeja 47 54 3 2 87.04  
Jofra Archer Not out 2 3 0 0 66.67  
Extras 38 (b 8, Ib 15, w 1, nb 14, p 0)  
Total 669 (10 wkts, 157.1 Ov)  
Fall of Wickets
166-1(Zak Crawley 31.6),197-2(Ben Duckett 38.1),341-3(Ollie Pope 76.1),349-4(Harry Brook 80.1),499-5(Joe Root 119.2),515-6(Jamie Smith 124.1),528-7(Chris Woakes 129.1),563-8(Liam Dawson 139.3),658-9(Ben Stokes 155.3),669-10(Brydon Carse 157.1)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 33 5 112 2 6 0 3.39
Anshul Kamboj 18 1 89 1 4 0 4.94
Mohammed Siraj 30 4 140 1 0 0 4.67
Shardul Thakur 11 0 55 0 1 0 5
Ravindra Jadeja 37.1 0 143 4 3 0 3.85
Washington Sundar 28 4 107 2 0 1 3.82
 

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

