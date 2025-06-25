Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Harshit Rana released from India squad ahead of second England Test

Harshit Rana released from India squad ahead of second England Test

Rana, 23, was initially a surprise inclusion in the squad, given his limited red-ball experience and mixed performances.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Young fast bowler Harshit Rana, who had been included as cover for the Indian squad ahead of the first Test against England at Headingley, has now been released by the team management. The decision was made public on Wednesday, as the team began preparations for the second Test, set to begin on July 4 in Birmingham.
 
Rana not able to meet expectations against England Lions
 
Rana, 23, was initially a surprise inclusion in the squad, given his limited red-ball experience and mixed performances. He was recently part of the India A team that played against England Lions in Canterbury, where his performance fell short of expectations. The pacer managed to take just one wicket while conceding 99 runs across 27 overs, a showing that raised concerns about his readiness for Test-level competition.
 
 
A BCCI official, speaking anonymously to PTI, confirmed the development: “Harshit Rana has been released from the squad. He hasn’t travelled with the Indian team to Birmingham for the second Test.” 

Also Read

Shubman Gill

Nasser Hussain critiques Gill's debut, says lacked Rohit-Virat's aura

Gautam Gambhir

Managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload important for us: Gautam Gambhir

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep could be the X-factor for India: Ex-ENG cricketer Monty Panesar

How India gifted first Test to England? Check details here

Flat pitch to no Plan B: Five reasons why India lost 1st Test vs England

India vs England 2nd Test match details

India vs England 2nd Test: Date, time, playing XI changes, venue, streaming

 
Rana, who made headlines during India’s tour of Australia by dismissing Travis Head with a sharp off-cutter, has since struggled to adapt consistently to red-ball cricket. Though seen as a promising talent under the mentorship of India head coach Gautam Gambhir, it has become increasingly clear that the Delhi pacer is still a work in progress and not quite ready for the rigors of international Test cricket.
 
His selection as a reserve bowler ahead of more established names like Mukesh Kumar or rising talent Anshul Kamboj raised eyebrows, especially given the seam-friendly English conditions. Rana’s hit-the-deck style, effective in shorter formats, seemed less suited to the demands of the current series.    Gambhir on Harshit Rana's selection
 
Gambhir, when asked about Rana’s status after India’s five-wicket loss in the opening Test, commented: “We’ll have a discussion with the chairman of selectors. Harshit had been held back due to some niggles. Now that everything looks fine, we’ll reassess and take the appropriate call moving forward.”
 
With India trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, the focus now shifts to selecting a balanced and effective bowling unit for the second Test at Edgbaston, one that can adapt to conditions and deliver under pressure.
 

More From This Section

ISPL season 2

Salman Khan joins ISPL as owner of Delhi franchise, boosting league power

WI vs AUS 1st Test

West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Playing 11, toss time and live streaming

Gill and Kohli (L-R)

Gill to Kohli: Full list of Indian captains who lost their debut Test

Ben Duckett (Eng) and Rishabh Pant (IND) (L-R)

ENG vs IND 1st Test: England triumphed in batter's fest at Headingley

Ben Duckett on day 5 in Leeds (PIC: X)

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test, Day 5: England beat India by 5 wickets to 1-0 up in series

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon